Big surf and high tides pound Phuket’s west coast beaches

PHOTO: thailandtravel.agency

Whilst the annual south-west monsoon continues to kick up dangerous surf along its west coast, the southern island of Thailand has picked up another award.

The island has been named the ‘Second Best Beach in the World’ by business publication US News & World Report. Phuket beat Maui, Kauai and Costa Rica in the world standings, according to the report.

The magazine says that Phuket continues to win accolades from major international media for its white sands, aquamarine waters and limestone cliffs that attract millions of travellers every year. This island was hailed as “a little piece of paradise”.

Yuthasak Supasorn, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor, says everyone in Phuket, both public and private stakeholders, should take pride in this achievement as it demonstrates the island’s appeal as one of the world’s most desirable beach destinations.

“Obviously we are delighted to win this important award. The fact the honour comes from the US News & World Report is even more gratifying given its target audience and readership.

“In the past, Phuket has won several other prestigious awards for its beaches as well, so we are very grateful for the continued recognition.” Mr. Yuthasak added.

Phuket continues to expand its appeal as it tries to shift upmarket and away from the packed Chinese tour groups that have packed its roads with old buses and passenger vans, trying to keep pace with the demand on its transport infrastructure.

The island is also quickly establishing itself as a super-yacht hub of Southeast Asia, a tropical playground for various groups of tourists who enjoy the island’s charms.

Along with its tropical appeal, Phuket beckons travellers wanting to experience its world-famous cuisine. Phuket Town was listed by UNESCO as a Gastronomic City in 2015 and is being included in the Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phuket and Phang Nga 2019.

The winner of the Best Beach in the World went to Hawaii. Full report HERE.