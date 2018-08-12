Phuket
Big surf and high tides pound Phuket’s west coast beaches
Phuket’s west coast was being pounded by big waves along the island’s beaches this morning. A mid-morning high tide, compounded with the 30 kilometre winds and south-west monsoonal waves, are washing away parts of some of the island’s most popular beaches.
The International Surf Life Saving Association says today’s conditions are very hazardous for beachgoers and swimmers. At Surin Beach the waves were beating up the beach and exposing past efforts to try and control the version.
“Remnants of an old wooden sea wall are exposed, creating a hazard to beachgoers,” said an ISLA spokesperson.
Kata Beach was also getting a battering yesterday as the beach vanished altogether under the waves and surf.
The winds are poised to abate this week.
PHUKETHigh surf and a high tide compound problems for erosion on some of the island's west coast beaches today. "Surin Beach is like a washing machine this morning." Thanks to the International Surf Lifesaving Association for the video.
Phuket’s bank robber surrenders to police
Thursday’s Thalang bank robber has surrendered himself to police this morning (August 11). Police found that the suspect is also a known gold snatcher.
Read about the armed bank robbery on Thursday HERE.
Yesterday police tracked down the 27 year old suspect’s home in a housing estate which is not far from the bank. Police continued the search at his house but didn’t find him.
This morning 27 year old Sombat Poonprasart surrendered himself to the Thalang Police.
Sombat told police that he has money problems. He had left his job in Patong two years ago. He says he continued to look for work but failed. He hasn’t made an instalment payment for his house at the Government Hosing Bank for over six months. So he has decided to rob the bank instead.
Police have also discovered that Sombat is a suspect in a gold snatch robbery six months ago.
Twinpalms hotels & resorts celebrate their 14th anniversary
PHOTO: Collard Studios
One of Phuket’s home-grown brands, Twinpalms is inviting members, guests and residents to join the revelry at Catch Beach Club on Saturday, September 22, to mark 14 years of offering luxury hospitality and entertainment on Thailand’s largest destination island.
Bang Tao Beach will once again be adorned with party- goers beautified in white clothing (as is the annual strict white dress code custom) and will be THE place to be to enjoy the very best music and entertainment in Phuket. In signature Twinpalms style, the evening will be a stunning jamboree with complimentary entrance for everyone and traditional reduced prices for all to enjoy the spirit of inclusive hospitality in style.
The party and festivities kick off at 9pm with resident DJs Romain Pelletti, Joey Adisak, Fred Jungo and Shane Ob on the decks, live musicians and dancers until the small hours.
For those who would like to reserve VIP tables for free flow beverages and cuisine packages, prices start at 10,000 baht for cocktail tables and goes up to 50,000 baht for tables of 10 guests.
Contact Catch Beach Club for bookings and details.
PHOTO: Collard Studios
“Phuket, a little piece of paradise” – US News & World Report
PHOTO: thailandtravel.agency
Whilst the annual south-west monsoon continues to kick up dangerous surf along its west coast, the southern island of Thailand has picked up another award.
The island has been named the ‘Second Best Beach in the World’ by business publication US News & World Report. Phuket beat Maui, Kauai and Costa Rica in the world standings, according to the report.
The magazine says that Phuket continues to win accolades from major international media for its white sands, aquamarine waters and limestone cliffs that attract millions of travellers every year. This island was hailed as “a little piece of paradise”.
Yuthasak Supasorn, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor, says everyone in Phuket, both public and private stakeholders, should take pride in this achievement as it demonstrates the island’s appeal as one of the world’s most desirable beach destinations.
“Obviously we are delighted to win this important award. The fact the honour comes from the US News & World Report is even more gratifying given its target audience and readership.
“In the past, Phuket has won several other prestigious awards for its beaches as well, so we are very grateful for the continued recognition.” Mr. Yuthasak added.
Phuket continues to expand its appeal as it tries to shift upmarket and away from the packed Chinese tour groups that have packed its roads with old buses and passenger vans, trying to keep pace with the demand on its transport infrastructure.
The island is also quickly establishing itself as a super-yacht hub of Southeast Asia, a tropical playground for various groups of tourists who enjoy the island’s charms.
Along with its tropical appeal, Phuket beckons travellers wanting to experience its world-famous cuisine. Phuket Town was listed by UNESCO as a Gastronomic City in 2015 and is being included in the Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phuket and Phang Nga 2019.
The winner of the Best Beach in the World went to Hawaii. Full report HERE.
