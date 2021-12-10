Phuket
Anti-Corruption Commission ranked Phuket least corrupt province
The National Anti-Corruption Commission has ranked Phuket as the least corrupt of the 77 provinces in Thailand after evaluating government agencies. Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong was presented with a plaque at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday to commemorate the achievement on International Anti-Corruption Day.
Phuket made an impressive climb to the number one spot, having ranked 25th in last years list. This year the island province beat out Nakhon Sawan which placed second and Lopburi which took the third-place spot. Phuket scored 94.06 points in their assessment.
After evaluating the transparency and integrity of government agencies, Phuket earned the top spot as well as the International Transparency Assessment guidelines ranking of double-A. The vice governor reaffirmed Phuket’s dedication to fighting corruption and declared a policy of not allowing gifts to government officials for performing their duties.
He also singled out the Thepkrasattri Tambon Administrative Organization and 6 municipalities for exemplary work: Patong, Phuket City, Cherng Talay, Koh Kaew, Pa Khlok, and Wichit.
A video was shown of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha honouring International Anti-Corruption Day with a declaration of intent to fight corruption and act with integrity. The Phuket vice-governor made the same declaration. Thailand is celebrating the Anti-Corruption Day with the theme of “Don’t do it, don’t tolerate it, don’t ignore it, join Thais against cheating.”
The Chairperson of the Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission Subcommittee on Strengthening and Enhancing Civil Society Participation along with the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ National Defence Studies Institute attended the meeting and took part in announcing a pilot project to engage the public in fighting corruption. Phuket and 10 other provinces will be the pilot provinces for the programme.
The plan is part of the government’s Big Rock platform and also includes Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Chumphon, Nakhon Sawan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, and Trat.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China makes a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines
Anti-Corruption Commission ranked Phuket least corrupt province
Eyesore wires and cables are being cleaned up in Bangkok
Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Work visa in Thailand, Unvaccinated women, Jazz hands, Ragging on Pattaya | Thaiger Bites | Ep.79
Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht
Demand for residential property returns to Phuket
Huge stash of marijuana intercepted near the Malaysian border
International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month
How to get a Thai driver’s license as a foreigner
Meta bans Myanmar military-owned telco from Facebook
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Characteristics of successful real estate agents in Thailand
First international flight to Krabi launches, Finnair from Helsinki
Anti-Corruption Commission says Vorayuth hit-and-run case will be done in 14 months
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
Chon Buri and Pattaya bar scene get good news, but at what cost?
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Bangkok1 day ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
- Bangkok2 days ago
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Recent comments: