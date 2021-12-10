Connect with us
"The Game Changer" (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Phuket

Anti-Corruption Commission ranked Phuket least corrupt province

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Anti-Corruption Commission ranked Phuket as the least corrupt province. (via PR Phuket)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission has ranked Phuket as the least corrupt of the 77 provinces in Thailand after evaluating government agencies. Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong was presented with a plaque at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday to commemorate the achievement on International Anti-Corruption Day.

Phuket made an impressive climb to the number one spot, having ranked 25th in last years list. This year the island province beat out Nakhon Sawan which placed second and Lopburi which took the third-place spot. Phuket scored 94.06 points in their assessment.

After evaluating the transparency and integrity of government agencies, Phuket earned the top spot as well as the International Transparency Assessment guidelines ranking of double-A. The vice governor reaffirmed Phuket’s dedication to fighting corruption and declared a policy of not allowing gifts to government officials for performing their duties.

He also singled out the Thepkrasattri Tambon Administrative Organization and 6 municipalities for exemplary work: Patong, Phuket City, Cherng Talay, Koh Kaew, Pa Khlok, and Wichit.

A video was shown of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha honouring International Anti-Corruption Day with a declaration of intent to fight corruption and act with integrity. The Phuket vice-governor made the same declaration. Thailand is celebrating the Anti-Corruption Day with the theme of “Don’t do it, don’t tolerate it, don’t ignore it, join Thais against cheating.”

The Chairperson of the Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission Subcommittee on Strengthening and Enhancing Civil Society Participation along with the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ National Defence Studies Institute attended the meeting and took part in announcing a pilot project to engage the public in fighting corruption. Phuket and 10 other provinces will be the pilot provinces for the programme.

The plan is part of the government’s Big Rock platform and also includes Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Chumphon, Nakhon Sawan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, and Trat.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-12-10 18:12
Well!...that was unexpected!
image
Adrian1956
2021-12-10 18:29
Laughable…….Congrats in being the least corrupt Province in Thailand, will you all get another medal ribbon to accompany the ones awarded for the return of library books. It must have been difficult to choose a winner this year as nearly…
image
Artemis080
2021-12-10 18:39
Says a lot about the rest of Thailand, if Phuket is the least corrupt!!
image
Malc-Thai
2021-12-10 18:41
Wow.. wonder how much phuket paid to be the top !
Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

