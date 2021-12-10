Coronavirus (Covid-19)
China makes a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines
China has made many donations of Covid-19 vaccines to Thailand throughout the year as the kingdom battled the pandemic and rolled out its vaccination programmes. Now, the Chinese Embassy announced that their government has made another donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines.
The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok made the announcement yesterday and the first of the shipments of the 200,000 vaccines arrived yesterday morning. The embassy posted photos on their social media yesterday showing that thousands of Sinopharm vaccines had already arrived in Bangkok. The post stated that the donation of vaccines was an offering to Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
The Chinese government has supplied Thailand with Sinopharm vaccines as well as the Sinovac vaccine that was for months the main vaccine available in the country. Many criticised the government’s reliance on the Chinese vaccine, especially after the Delta variant swept in the third wave of Covid-19 and Sinovac was shown to be only marginally effective battling it. Now Sinovac is testing its vaccine with the Omicron variant to determine its efficacy against the new Covid-19 strain.
To date, the government of China has exported 50,35 million vaccines to Thailand. The first round of the newest donation of Sinopharm vaccines has been announced as having arrived in Bangkok, but no details were given about when they would be distributed to be administered. Officials also didn’t state if the vaccines were earmarked for any particular group of people or location.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China makes a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines
Anti-Corruption Commission ranked Phuket least corrupt province
Eyesore wires and cables are being cleaned up in Bangkok
Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Work visa in Thailand, Unvaccinated women, Jazz hands, Ragging on Pattaya | Thaiger Bites | Ep.79
Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht
Demand for residential property returns to Phuket
Huge stash of marijuana intercepted near the Malaysian border
International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month
How to get a Thai driver’s license as a foreigner
Meta bans Myanmar military-owned telco from Facebook
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Characteristics of successful real estate agents in Thailand
First international flight to Krabi launches, Finnair from Helsinki
Anti-Corruption Commission says Vorayuth hit-and-run case will be done in 14 months
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
Chon Buri and Pattaya bar scene get good news, but at what cost?
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Bangkok1 day ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
- Bangkok2 days ago
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant