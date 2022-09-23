Phuket
Another push for helmet use in Phuket
Officials are once again pushing for more motorcycle riders to wear helmets in Thailand, this time in Phuket. The push is part of another one of Thailand’s many road safety campaigns.
Local officials handed out helmets to students and other community members in the Wichit area of Phuket’s main city district on Wednesday. The officials also finished painting a crosswalk in front of Dibuk hospital. The campaign is being organised by the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).
The DDPM’s Deputy Chief Pornthep Prekham said the campaign is targeting several local agencies and institutions in enforcing the ‘helmet use’ law. These include: all government agencies, educational institutions, medical institutions, local administrative organisations, and child development centres.
Pornthep said he wants leader and officials to be role models on obeying traffic rules, especially helmet-wearing. He stressed how much wreckless drivers had cost Phuket lives and property.
Pornthep also warned the public…
“These are 100% helmet-wearing areas, and technology will by used to support rigorous law enforcement against those who do not wear helmets while driving.”
This campaign comes two months after another helmet campaign in Thailand, this one in the eastern Trat province. The deputy chief of Trat Provincial Police, along with a team of traffic police, passed out free helmets to riders passing by a school in the main city district in July.
Thailand’s roads are notoriously deadly. Thailand has been ranked as the second most dangerous country to drive in according to a driver’s educational platform. There were 21,052 accidents in 2020, and 11,138 accidents in 2021. 20% of accidents involved motorcycles, while 8% involved six-wheel trucks, and 8% involved trucks with at least 10 wheels.
In July, two foreigners died in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya in one weekend, both of whom were not wearing helmets.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails
Chinese lost at sea reported to have been trafficked
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Another push for helmet use in Phuket
Former MP jailed after casting votes for colleagues
Over 1000 people evacuated after Thailand’s Mun river bursts its banks
Wallaya Villas is back with its new pool villas in Phuket
Artists create sci-fi versions of Bangkok
Thai transwoman climbs down building to escape Hong Kong cops
Thailand’s ‘state of emergency’ finally draws to a close
Thaiger Unfiltered Ask Us Anything
Pro vaping group calls on govt to legalise e-cigarettes
Chon Buri blaze kills disabled man and his dogs
Former Miss Grand Myanmar denied entry to Thailand, not arrested
BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok
Anutin aims to clarify cannabis reform bill, not recriminalise it
Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Indian techies illegally trafficked to Myawaddy by cyber criminals
Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
World record petrified tree to become geological tourist attraction
4 taxi drivers fined for overcharging and refusing service
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
-
Best Bites56 mins ago
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
-
Best Bites4 days ago
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
-
Best of2 days ago
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
-
Cannabis7 hours ago
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
-
Cannabis News3 days ago
Anutin aims to clarify cannabis reform bill, not recriminalise it