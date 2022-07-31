Connect with us

Pattaya

Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya

Published

 on 

54 year old man killed, photo by The Pattaya News edited.

Two foreigners were killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Pattaya this weekend, with both incidents happening in the Nong Prue sub-district of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

An Omani man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Pattaya last night (Saturday). Security guards heard at the Royal Cliff Hotel heard the sound of the crash when it happened. They rushed out to find the man lying on the road unconscious, with a large fracture to his head, and bleeding ears. The guards then called the police and rescuers. They identified the victim as 32 year old Nadir Al Maawali.

Rescuers tried to save Al Maawali, but he was pronounced dead later. Al Maawali had not been wearing a helmet, and speed was a factor in the accident. Police have examined the hotel’s CCTV footage, and planned to contact Al Maawali’s family.

Another foreign motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into an electric pole at an intersection in the early hours of this morning. Rescuers arrived to find the 54 year old man already dead. There were long skid marks on the middle of the road, the intersection, the electric pole, and the footpath next to the pole. The rescuers also found 10,900 baht in cash with the body, along with a gold necklace. The man also had not been wearing a helmet.

The man was identified as a local ex-pat, who had a Thai driver’s license. Police are continuing to examine CCTV footage to find the exact cause of the accident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
ronnie666
2022-07-31 15:42
I hit once an electric pole I did wear helmet  but I got a blackout that is why I hit it, broke my jaw

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok15 seconds ago

Bangkok learning centre to host award ceremony for board game competition
North East34 mins ago

Meth bust in northeast Thailand, pills worth about 20 million baht
World1 hour ago

Lucky American wins US$1.3 billion in lottery, identity still unknown
Sponsored2 days ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Crime2 hours ago

Army man rents 12 luxury cars, then sells them to used car dealers
Pattaya2 hours ago

Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya
Thailand3 hours ago

Bollywood Beef, Chinese Cheesefeet & Cambodian Sausage | Thaiger Bites
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport3 hours ago

Chiang Rai runway closed after Nok Air plane skids off runway
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok officials working to prevent river overflows
Indonesia4 hours ago

PayPal, Yahoo, gaming sites blocked for users in Indonesia
Thailand6 hours ago

Foreign arrival screening increased to prevent monkeypox spread
Phuket6 hours ago

Covid-19 outbreak in Phuket elderly home
Chon Buri7 hours ago

Train severs drunks man’s legs while he slept on tracks
Myanmar7 hours ago

Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Chon Buri8 hours ago

Chon Buri man shoots and kills stepson over noise
Pattaya23 hours ago

Police arrest Australian man allegedly involved in Pattaya’s Harley Davidson shooting
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending