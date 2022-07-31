Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya

Two foreigners were killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Pattaya this weekend, with both incidents happening in the Nong Prue sub-district of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

An Omani man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Pattaya last night (Saturday). Security guards heard at the Royal Cliff Hotel heard the sound of the crash when it happened. They rushed out to find the man lying on the road unconscious, with a large fracture to his head, and bleeding ears. The guards then called the police and rescuers. They identified the victim as 32 year old Nadir Al Maawali.

Rescuers tried to save Al Maawali, but he was pronounced dead later. Al Maawali had not been wearing a helmet, and speed was a factor in the accident. Police have examined the hotel’s CCTV footage, and planned to contact Al Maawali’s family.

Another foreign motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into an electric pole at an intersection in the early hours of this morning. Rescuers arrived to find the 54 year old man already dead. There were long skid marks on the middle of the road, the intersection, the electric pole, and the footpath next to the pole. The rescuers also found 10,900 baht in cash with the body, along with a gold necklace. The man also had not been wearing a helmet.

The man was identified as a local ex-pat, who had a Thai driver’s license. Police are continuing to examine CCTV footage to find the exact cause of the accident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Pattaya News