Andaman Hotelier 2024 showcases South Thailand hospitality

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

The Andaman Hotelier 2024 event kicked off at Robinson Lifestyle shopping mall in Chalong yesterday, showcasing the excellence of hotel and tourism service personnel in southern Thailand.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat inaugurated the event with a press conference, joined by Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), Thianprasit Chaiyaphattranan, President of the Thai Hotel Association, and Suksit Suwanditthakul, President of the Southern Thai Hotels Association.

The event, which marks its ninth year, runs until 10pm today. More than 115 booths are set up, featuring a variety of products tailored for the hotel and hospitality sector. Attendees have the chance to win numerous prizes.

An on-site academic seminar will delve into the integration of modern technology in the hospitality industry, emphasising environmental awareness.

A professional skills competition will see participants engage in a chef’s workshop, a technician’s workshop, and a cocktail mixing-bartender contest. The event will conclude with a free musical concert featuring the bands LG H. and Phonphon.

The event is supported by Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, Haad Thip Public Company Limited, Phuket Thienthong Company Limited, and Betagro, reported The Phuket News.

Additional supporting partners include the Southern Thai Hotel Association, Phuket Tourism Business Association, Patong Beach Hotel Association, Andaman Food and Beverage Managers Club, Phuket Thai Chefs Association, Southern Volunteer Chef Kitchen Association, Thailand Chefs Association, Phuket Health Spa Association, Personnel Management Club, Phuket Province Engineering Executives Association, Phuket Hotel Association, and the Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation.

In related news, Phuket authorities initiated a series of workshops on June 13 to address the increasing number of fatalities and injuries caused by road accidents, particularly focusing on motorcycle riders. The launch event took place at a hotel in Ratsada, with a significant turnout of district and community leaders.

Phuket Vice Governor Sattha Thongkam introduced the initiative, part of the District Drive Project, aimed at promoting safe motorcycle riding across the province.