After devastating floods, Phuket students step up to help with haircuts and repairs

Following Phuket’s devastating floods, some students are stepping up to help victims. The student group from Phuket Polytechnic College launched an initiative called “Fix It Community Renovation Center- Volunteer Spirit.”

The initiative involves helping repair motorbikes for free, as well as electronic appliances such as microwaves. The students are also offering people free haircuts.

Phuket Governor Narong and other officials attended the initiative’s launch ceremony in Ratsada town on Saturday. Teachers and school staff also attended the ceremony, The Phuket News reported. Narong himself got a free haircut from the students.

Phuket’s rain and floods have wreaked havoc on the island province. Earlier this month, a Burmese man fell into a canal and drowned in Chalong. According to local media, several people saw the Burmese man in the water waving his hands to attract attention. Nobody was prepared to help the victim, as the canal was too wide and the current too strong.

Also earlier this month, a two-storey building in Phuket collapsed last night due to heavy rain. Fortunately, tenants left the property a day before the incident so no injuries were reported. The demolished building offered 30 rental rooms.

Meanwhile, the road on Patong Hill collapsed due to landslides. Officials were reporting to be expediting provisional repairs to the road, and last week, the road opened to motorbikes again.

With all the devastation and chaos in Phuket, at least there are groups like the polytechnic student group pitching in to help neighbours.