Connect with us

Phuket

A review of PlayYard Phuket – a new campground on the island

Thaiger

Published

 on 

The following story was written and submitted by Barry Daniel.

It’s a glorious sunrise morning at 6am and I’m sitting at the edge of the beach on Phuket’s north-east corner, overlooking a stunning vista of the lapping sea channel which leads to Phang Nga Bay framed by a series of glorious rolling hills beyond. Cup of tea to hand, I’m sitting outside the snug caravan in which I spent last night soundly dreaming, as I contemplate my upcoming mountain bike ride around the abundant trails around the recently-opened PlayYard Phuket (www.facebook.com/theplayardphuket).

Situated on this lovely headland on Duangviraj Cape, just 20 minutes from the airport, PlayYard overlooks the sea channel which runs down the northeast corner of our island from the Sarasin Bridge, which I can see away to my left, past the Yacht Haven a kilometre away on my right. As the golden sun rises, this is a hallowed spot indeed.

A review of PlayYard Phuket - a new campground on the island | News by ThaigerThe PlayYard opened a year ago and offers beachside caravan and tent accommodation, plus family-friendly, healthy, outdoor activities in a perfectly tranquil setting. You can stay right on the beach, or in the palm groves, in one of the 18 fully-equipped caravans, and you even get to barbecue your own seafood supper on a portable charcoal grill on the wooden decking right in front of your caravan.

Like many Baby Boomers, my first recollection of a family holiday was staying in a caravan, in my case on a cold and windy caravan – park on a Devonshire headland, when I was just three years old. This was back in 1952 folks, when dinosaurs still roamed the Earth, and so I have a great love for caravan holidays, and to find this gem right here in Phuket was a real treat!

A review of PlayYard Phuket - a new campground on the island | News by ThaigerPlayYard offers a wide range of non-motorized sports, all of which have been carefully selected to keep this lovely environment clean and serene. These include their BMX/skateboard pump track, jogging and mountain bike trails through the rubber tree plantations, sailing, standup paddleboarding and kayaking.

Night activities include watching outdoor movies by the beach and night walks along the lovely beachfront and mangroves, barbecuing your own supper, or relaxing at the convivial beachside bar. The PlayYard is a carefully planned venture which locks into the post-pandemic “new normal” with great emphasis on outdoor activities; bonding with family and friends through enjoyable shared experiences; clean fresh air and sea; and environmentally sound and sustainable practices. Clearly the idea has hit a tourist nerve, as PlayYard are already seeing a groundswell of enthusiasm, with many young visitors, families and adventurous singles staying and enjoying the wide range of adventure options on offer.

A review of PlayYard Phuket - a new campground on the island | News by Thaiger
I drained my cuppa and leapt onto one of the Playyard’s mountain bikes for a ride around the area. Firstly, I rode the well sign-posted trails through the palm and rubber tree groves on this lovely Cape, seeing many huge, grounded yachts and cruisers near Yacht Haven. These once proud ocean-going spirits were now condemned to inactive quietude by the pandemic.

As I rode between their silent hulls they seemed to brood in ghostly despondency, somehow calling out for life, fun and laughter again…………perhaps as we all do in these torrid times. I cycled onward following gravel trails, then on empty back roads through tiny villages where roosters and piglets seemed to outnumber vehicular traffic.

Finally, I emerged on to Thepkrassatri Road to be terrorised by hurtling pickups, petrol tankers and mini-vans and see phalanxes of Lycra-clad cyclists on their early Sunday morning junkets. I cycled across the iconic Sarasin Bridge, famed for the final leaps of its doomed and suicidal lovers, then south and around the Mai Khao lagoon disturbing a slothful monitor lizard sunning herself on the deserted little road.

A review of PlayYard Phuket - a new campground on the island | News by ThaigerA lovely sea swim at Mai Khao Beach loosened up my limbs for the final few clicks back to my breakfast on the decking of my caravan, with the realisation that PlayYard is ideally situated for the cyclist, with plenty of relaxing and enjoyable island riding all around. As the owners of this charming new venture say; “The experiences at PlayYard are designed to encourage spending more time outside, making all your own fun through outdoor activities and re-energising yourselves through reconnecting with nature.”

Wise words indeed!

A review of PlayYard Phuket - a new campground on the island | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

      US CDC issues Level 4: Very High Risk travel advisory for the Philippines
      Phuket3 hours ago

      A review of PlayYard Phuket – a new campground on the island
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai government approves 10 year visa program
      image
      Property3 hours ago

      Property juggernaut AP Thailand to launch 65 projects costing B78 billion in 2022
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thailand takes steps to fight tiger poaching following last month’s Bengal killings
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Motorbike rider in Buriram injured from rope that wrapped around her neck
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Officers uncover buried car owned by an American who left Thailand 10 years ago
      Thailand5 hours ago

      Cemetery displays movies for the dead to celebrate Chinese New Year
      Thailand7 hours ago

      Farmers dress as superheroes to get more customers after drop in sales during pandemic
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

      Wednesday Covid Update: 8,587 new cases; provincial totals
      Cannabis7 hours ago

      Thailand to introduce a registration application for small growers of cannabis
      Visa8 hours ago

      10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
      Thailand9 hours ago

      Streaming services rake in more than 815 million baht, emerge as new cash cow for Thai entertainment industry
      Phuket9 hours ago

      Greek travellers in Phuket claim 200,000 baht in cash was stolen from their car
      Thailand9 hours ago

      Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act
      Thailand5 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism11 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending