22 year old Australian found dead at hotel in Phuket

An Australian traveller plunged to his death after falling from an 11th storey hotel room at The Royal Paradise Resort Hotel and Spa, in Patong district of Phuket. The body of the lifeless man, identified as Billy James Simmons, was found on the footpath below his room, lying face up. The 22 year old’s body was discovered by the hotel’s security guard on Monday evening two hours shy of midnight.

Local police confirmed there was no evidence of any confrontation or a fight after an investigation and added the case will remain open.

Simmons was backpacking with a group of friends but he was staying alone in his room. An open, unfinished bottle of Thai whiskey was found, and police believe he was intoxicated and fell to his death.

The Daily Mail Australia reported that local massage girls who worked at a shop next to the hotel said they recognized Simmons because he walked past them every day and was “a lot drunk.”

“Initial investigations indicate that the tourist had been drinking alcohol before falling and dying. We’re also interviewing his friends to see if there are other reasons,” Police Lieutenant Salid stated.

Simmons arrived at the hotel on Saturday and the incident was reported to the Australian consular office. He planned to go back home later this month on May 28. The victim’s father plans to come to Phuket and return to Australia with his son’s body.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Matichon