12 drug suspects arrested with crystal meth and pills | The Thaiger

Phuket
12 drug suspects arrested with crystal meth and pills
12 drug suspects have been arrested with a total of 1,964.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 137 methamphetamine pills in Phuket.
Officer first arrested two suspects and later arrested the other 10.
On November 18 officers arrested three drugs suspects, 27 year old Suwat Tongtoe, 27 year old Wittaya Seesakrom and 29 year old Keerati Yodpanya.
Officers seized 57.25 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 135 methamphetamine pills. They were arrested at Phuket Tani housing estate in Thalang and been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
Then, on November 19 officer arrested 31 year old Chanet Larpmee and a 19 year old woman. They were arrested in Chalong. Officers seized 107.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a motorbike, a handmade handgun with one bullet. They have also been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
Finally, officers arrested 23 year old Niarrong Rleena, 25 year old Muhammatsukree Madae, 33 year old Atcharokee Malee, 27 year old Muhammat Kora and 47 year old Jaesawa Wanjae. They have been arrested at a rental room in Wichit. Officers seized 1.8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
They have been charged with illegal possession with intent to sell.
People
Phuket teenager helps mother clean up roads before school
A 17 year old boy helps his mother clean up the road before going to school every day. Pohnwit ‘Mint’ Kongrun is studying at the Phuket Vocational College.
Pohnwit helps his mother to clean up the road outside their home in Narisorn Road near Suthat Road in Phuket Town every day before heading to school.
Pohnwit says, “My mother is working as a road cleaner for the Phuket City Municipality. She cleans up the roads and decorates trees along the road.”
“Every morning I come out here with my mother. After that she drops me at the school. Some days if I have a class in the morning I will be unable to help her.”
“I am not ashamed to help clean up the road. One of my friends also helps to clean on his holidays. I want to help my mother do her job. She is getting older and needs to carry heavy garbage to the bins. She might have a problem with her health.”
“I know that she has to hurry before the garbage truck arrives. I have never been ashamed to help my mother and cleanup our city. I will continue to do this.”
Food Scene
Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong
PHOTO: Trisara
Phuket now has a Michelin star restaurant in its midst. The only restaurant in the Phuket or Phang Nga region to score a gong in the second Thai Michelin foodie guide.
Montara Hospitality’s farm-to-table restaurant Pru at Trisara has earned a Michelin star.
The guide whas expanded this year to cover the best dining venues in southern Phuket and Phang Nga provinces and in the greater Bangkok region -the cities of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan.
Pru chef de cuisine Jim Ophorst is touted as an inspiring voice of change for elevating the farm-to-table movement in Thailand.
29 year old Ophorst is originally from the Netherlands and renowned for his imaginative cooking style and innovative techniques. In 2016 he joined Montara’s Trisara, where his raw talent and conviction inspired the conception of Pru. He was also twice a semi-finalist for S Pellegrino’s annual Young Chefs Award, in 2016 and 2017.
Pru’s culinary concept, “Plant, Raise, Understand”, stems from Ophorst and his team’s close relationship with local suppliers and farmers, as well as the opportunities to forage and discover new ingredients from the restaurant’s own farm, Pru Jampa.
The farm sits among beautiful lakes on whose banks herbs, organic vegetable gardens, free-range chickens and ducks are raised.
“I’m excited to discover new ingredients all the time because it pushes my creative boundaries,” says the chef.
“We also want to strengthen the local farm community. This will yield better ingredients for better dishes at Pru. At the end, it’s all about the happiness in every angle – from the farmers to the restaurant team to the guests at our tables.”
In addition to Pru, Seafood at Trisara, which serves authentic southern Thai dishes based on treasured family heirloom recipes, was awarded a Michelin plate, the little red guide’s guarantee to a good meal.
Executive chef Kla Prakobkit presents a menu featuring local favourites made from scratch and showcasing produce that’s sustainably sourced.
Pru is open for dinner from 6.30pm Monday through Saturday.
Seafood is open daily from 6pm.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Nation
Phuket
The Phoenix is now high and dry at Rassada shipyards
The Phoenix was hoisted up on land this morning. It is now sitting on the hardstand at Rattanachai Shipyard in Rasssada as importance evidence for forthcoming court cases.
Nong Sakunsim, the manager of Rattanachai Shipyard says, “The boat has been brought up this morning when it was high tide. Officers will now start their investigation of the boat.”
No entry or photos are allowed during the investigation phase. There were many ‘ship-worms’ found on the boat after its four months underwater.
Forensic Police are now inspecting the boat while another Buddhist ceremony was held for the 47 victims as well.
Read more about the arrival of the vessel to Rassada HERE.
