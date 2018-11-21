12 drug suspects arrested with crystal meth and pills | The Thaiger

12 drug suspects have been arrested with a total of 1,964.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 137 methamphetamine pills in Phuket.

Officer first arrested two suspects and later arrested the other 10.

On November 18 officers arrested three drugs suspects, 27 year old Suwat Tongtoe, 27 year old Wittaya Seesakrom and 29 year old Keerati Yodpanya.

Officers seized 57.25 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 135 methamphetamine pills. They were arrested at Phuket Tani housing estate in Thalang and been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

Then, on November 19 officer arrested 31 year old Chanet Larpmee and a 19 year old woman. They were arrested in Chalong. Officers seized 107.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a motorbike, a handmade handgun with one bullet. They have also been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

Finally, officers arrested 23 year old Niarrong Rleena, 25 year old Muhammatsukree Madae, 33 year old Atcharokee Malee, 27 year old Muhammat Kora and 47 year old Jaesawa Wanjae. They have been arrested at a rental room in Wichit. Officers seized 1.8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

They have been charged with illegal possession with intent to sell.





.