Connect with us

Phang Nga

Suspected gun producer in Phang Nga on the loose

Published

 on 

PHOTO: MGR Online

A suspected gun producer in Thailand’s southern Phang Nga province is on the loose. Phang Nga Police raided a house in Tai Mueang district this week, where they found several handmade handguns, bullets, and gun parts. But the suspect, 27 year old Kittiphon Patnark, was nowhere to be found.

Police Commander Major General Thammanoon Prayuenyong told associated Thai media that police had been alerted of many shootings in northeast Thailand. He said the guns used in these shootings were “directly sent from Phang Nga,” and police had identified Kittiphon in their investigation. General Thammanoon said…

“He opened a Facebook page with livestreams selling handmade handguns with shooting and testing shows. We are tracking him down to find Mr Kittiphon who is still at large.”

A report by Thai PBS this week has revealed some alarming facts about gun use in Thailand. People in Thailand hold an estimated 10.3 million guns both legally and illegally. As of last year, the number of registered guns in Thailand totalled just over six million, according to the Interior Ministry. That means there are four million unregistered or illicit firearms in Thailand.

Under the official law, people caught carrying a gun registered to another person face six months to five years in jail and a fine of up to 10,000 baht. Carrying a registered gun without a permit can be punished with up to five years in jail, a maximum of 10,000 baht, or both. But experts say that rules can be bypassed with bribes or connections to bureaucracy.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime8 mins ago

Bangkok woman stabs husband to death after a few days isolating in the same room
Koh Samui25 mins ago

Koh Samui seeks special approval to sell alcohol after hours
Phang Nga39 mins ago

Suspected gun producer in Phang Nga on the loose
Sponsored8 hours ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Crime49 mins ago

Husband shoots dead lover of estranged wife in Khon Kaen
Pattaya1 hour ago

Upset Japanese man climbs up abandoned house in Pattaya
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman gives birth in pickup truck as floods block hospital entrance in eastern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
Thailand2 hours ago

Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Another jerk steals donation money in Pattaya
Thailand3 hours ago

Russian minister appreciates Thailand’s neutrality over Ukraine
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand joins the world in honouring Queen Elizabeth II
Crime4 hours ago

Man shot dead by officers after he stormed a police station
Road deaths4 hours ago

Train smashes into car in eastern Thailand, 1 killed, 3 seriously injured
Thailand5 hours ago

Koh Chang locals urged to evacuate as more rain predicted
Bangkok6 hours ago

VIDEO: Pro-wakeskater surfs Bangkok floods
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending