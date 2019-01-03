Similan National Park to be temporary closed due to tropical storm ‘Pabuk’ | The Thaiger

The Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga is to be temporary closed for two days, tomorrow and Saturday, for tourist safety with the approaching tropical storm ‘Pabuk’.

Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga announced yesterday that ‘PABUK’ is moving to north-west which will affect the southern part of Thailand from today until Saturday.

For tourists safety, the national park will be temporary closed for two days tomorrow, December 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Administrative Court has issued a temporary order for the Similan Islands. The order overturns a recent restriction on tourist numbers on the island for three months.

Read more the Phuket Court’s overturning of tourist visitor restrictions to the Similan Islands HERE.





. Or .