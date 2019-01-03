Similan National Park to be temporary closed due to tropical storm ‘Pabuk’ | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
Similan National Park to be temporary closed due to tropical storm ‘Pabuk’
The Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga is to be temporary closed for two days, tomorrow and Saturday, for tourist safety with the approaching tropical storm ‘Pabuk’.
Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga announced yesterday that ‘PABUK’ is moving to north-west which will affect the southern part of Thailand from today until Saturday.
For tourists safety, the national park will be temporary closed for two days tomorrow, December 4 and 5.
Meanwhile, the Phuket Administrative Court has issued a temporary order for the Similan Islands. The order overturns a recent restriction on tourist numbers on the island for three months.
Read more the Phuket Court's overturning of tourist visitor restrictions to the Similan Islands
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phang Nga.
Phang Nga
No restriction on tourist numbers visiting Similan Island for three months
The Phuket Administrative Court has issued a temporary order for the Similan Islands. The order overturns a recent restriction on tourist numbers on the island for three months.
Yesterday the Phuket Administrative Court ruled to temporarily stop the restriction of tourist numbers visiting the Similan Island from January 1 to March 31.
The President of Similan Surin Tour Operators, Nipon Sommoh says, “This is just a starting point.”
“We have suffered in the past from a lack of tourism income. When the number of tourists increases, we are sure that the island’s natural resources can be managed.”
“We will operate the service whilst taking care of our environment.”
Phang Nga
Watch leather back sea turtle eggs on Phang Nga beach via cams
PHOTOS: DMCR
Fences have been set up on Kuek Kak Beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga to prevent thieves and animals from disturbing turtle eggs that were laid there earlier last week. There are now six CCTVs monitoring the area.
A mother leather back sea turtle laid 93 eggs at the beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga last week. The 89 eggs were carefully moved to a safer area on the beach whilst four eggs were broken.
Read more about the moving of the eggs
Anyone can monitor and watch the eggs until they hatch from now until hatching via 'love sea turtles' on the Marine Department website. It is now day eleven since the mother laid eggs.
Meanwhile about 80-100 eggs were found after another leather back sea turtle laid eggs on a beach in Tai Mueang, Phang Nga.
Read more
Phang Nga
Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach
PHOTOS: ชารีพหัวควน VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket
Two whale sharks have been spotted off Kamala Beach this week.
A Facebook user ‘Niruj Kdtv Kamala’ has posted two photos on his personal facebook with a message reading, “Kamala fishermen have spotted two whale sharks which were swimming with the boat about three nautical miles off Kamala Beach.”
Meanwhile, a large whale shark has also been spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi in Phang Nga Bay last week.
PHANG NGA BAYYesterday a large whale shark was spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi.VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket
Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 23, 2018
