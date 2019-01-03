Subscribe to The Thaiger

Phang Nga

Similan National Park to be temporary closed due to tropical storm ‘Pabuk’

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Similan National Park to be temporary closed due to tropical storm 'Pabuk'

The Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga is to be temporary closed for two days, tomorrow and Saturday, for tourist safety with the approaching tropical storm ‘Pabuk’.

Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga announced yesterday that ‘PABUK’ is moving to north-west which will affect the southern part of Thailand from today until Saturday.

For tourists safety, the national park will be temporary closed for two days tomorrow, December 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Administrative Court has issued a temporary order for the Similan Islands. The order overturns a recent restriction on tourist numbers on the island for three months.

Read more the Phuket Court's overturning of tourist visitor restrictions to the Similan Islands HERE.



The Thaiger

Phang Nga

No restriction on tourist numbers visiting Similan Island for three months

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 3, 2019

By

No restriction on tourist numbers visiting Similan Island for three months

The Phuket Administrative Court has issued a temporary order for the Similan Islands. The order overturns a recent restriction on tourist numbers on the island for three months.

Yesterday the Phuket Administrative Court ruled to temporarily stop the restriction of tourist numbers visiting the Similan Island from January 1 to March 31.

The President of Similan Surin Tour Operators, Nipon Sommoh says, “This is just a starting point.”

“We have suffered in the past from a lack of tourism income. When the number of tourists increases, we are sure that the island’s natural resources can be managed.”

“We will operate the service whilst taking care of our environment.”

No restriction on tourist numbers visiting Similan Island for three months | News by The Thaiger  No restriction on tourist numbers visiting Similan Island for three months | News by The Thaiger No restriction on tourist numbers visiting Similan Island for three months | News by The Thaiger

Phang Nga

Watch leather back sea turtle eggs on Phang Nga beach via cams

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

December 29, 2018

By

Watch leather back sea turtle eggs on Phang Nga beach via cams

PHOTOS: DMCR

Fences have been set up on Kuek Kak Beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga to prevent thieves and animals from disturbing turtle eggs that were laid there earlier last week. There are now six CCTVs monitoring the area.

A mother leather back sea turtle laid 93 eggs at the beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga last week. The 89 eggs were carefully moved to a safer area on the beach whilst four eggs were broken.

Read more about the moving of the eggs HERE.

Anyone can monitor and watch the eggs until they hatch from now until hatching via 'love sea turtles' on the Marine Department website HERE. It is now day eleven since the mother laid eggs.

Meanwhile about 80-100 eggs were found after another leather back sea turtle laid eggs on a beach in Tai Mueang, Phang Nga.

Read more HERE.

Watch leather back sea turtle eggs on Phang Nga beach via cams | News by The Thaiger Watch leather back sea turtle eggs on Phang Nga beach via cams | News by The Thaiger

Phang Nga

Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

December 27, 2018

By

Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach

PHOTOS: ชารีพหัวควน VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket 

Two whale sharks have been spotted off Kamala Beach this week.

A Facebook user ‘Niruj Kdtv Kamala’ has posted two photos on his personal facebook with a message reading, “Kamala fishermen have spotted two whale sharks which were swimming with the boat about three nautical miles off Kamala Beach.”

Meanwhile, a large whale shark has also been spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi in Phang Nga Bay last week.

Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach | News by The Thaiger

PHANG NGA BAYYesterday a large whale shark was spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi.VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket

Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 23, 2018

