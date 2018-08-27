One dead after ammonia leak at Phang Nga ice-factory

PHOTOS: Natthawut Plukmaidee / Newshawk Phuket

The owner of an ice factory in Phang Nga has died after an ammonia gas leak was discovered in the factory in Kokkloi yesterday (August 26).

Rescue workers were notified of the incident at 4pm Sunday afternoon. The owner of the factory fell unconscious after breathing ammonia gas in his efforts to control the situation. Mai Khao Rescue workers assisted at the scene. Emergency responders donned emergency breathing apparatus and protective clothing as they rushed to control the situation.

One of the rescue workers said the valve of the ammonia tank had broken. The owner of the factory had tried to close the valve but failed.

Rescue workers used water to suppress the ammonia gas. The owner was already been dead was already dead by the time rescue workers got to him. His body was taken to Takua Thung Hospital.

The ammonia gas leak was quickly brought under control.