Phang Nga
One dead after ammonia leak at Phang Nga ice-factory
PHOTOS: Natthawut Plukmaidee / Newshawk Phuket
The owner of an ice factory in Phang Nga has died after an ammonia gas leak was discovered in the factory in Kokkloi yesterday (August 26).
Rescue workers were notified of the incident at 4pm Sunday afternoon. The owner of the factory fell unconscious after breathing ammonia gas in his efforts to control the situation. Mai Khao Rescue workers assisted at the scene. Emergency responders donned emergency breathing apparatus and protective clothing as they rushed to control the situation.
One of the rescue workers said the valve of the ammonia tank had broken. The owner of the factory had tried to close the valve but failed.
Rescue workers used water to suppress the ammonia gas. The owner was already been dead was already dead by the time rescue workers got to him. His body was taken to Takua Thung Hospital.
The ammonia gas leak was quickly brought under control.
Phang Nga
Floods and landslides in Phang Nga damage homes
The Nation is reporting that flash floods damaged nearly 30 homes in Phang Nga while a landslide hit a house in the Kapong district. The governor Sitthichai Sakda led a team to inspect the damage today (Friday).
Sitthichai, along with Kapong district chief Surat Laichan and Phang Nga disaster prevention and mitigation chief Sayan Kijmano, inspected the damage at Ban Saphan Sua (Moo 3) where 29 homes and Ban Saphan Sua School were flooded but the water receded quickly.
At Ban Moh (Moo 1), they visited female villager Prapan Chaisongkram’s house which was partially buried under a landslide. She and her family escaped without injury.
Phang Nga Red Cross Society president Khaisaeng Sakda later led a team to deliver flood relief bags to aid the flood-affected residents.
STORY: The Nation
Phang Nga
Phang Nga’s white dog is waiting for its owner
Kind-hearted folks in Muang Phang Nga have been cautiously feeding a rain-soaked lost dog for a week, believing it may have fallen off its owner’s pickup truck and was waiting for him to return.
The white dog appeared to be weakening on its adopted turf in the centre island of a road near the Wang Mor Kaeng intersection.
Facebook user “Krawai Dekchai Sun” first reported the pooch’s predicament on August 18, and more recently “Beekung Pasoknikorn Rassadorn Phang Nga” said it appeared weak but still wouldn’t allow anyone to touch it.
Beekung said several residents had said they’d adopt the dog – but no one’s been able to grab it.
If you know who’s dog it is or recognize it, Phang Nga residents would be keen to re-unite owner and dog.
Phang Nga
Overnight rains trigger floods in Phang Nga
Last night it rained and rained in parts of Phuket and Phang Nga. This morning there were floods affecting many of the main arteries in both provinces.
Several roads and villages in Phang Nga were hit with hillside runoff and landslides following heavy rain overnight.
Officials say the Bang Sai-Pakweep road in Ban Dok Daeng village in Tambon Bang Sai in Phang Nga’s Takua Pa was flooded from hillside runoff that also compromised the integrity of a bridge, making the road impassable.
In Tambon Klong Khian in Takua Thung district, runoff hit several villages and a main road as well as sending landslides at several spots on the main road in the district. The road was still passable in the morning.
Sayan Kijmano, chief of the Phang Nga disaster prevention and mitigation office, said the overnight rain in the province was measured at over 100mm, prompting the office to issue warning about flash flooding and landslides.
Sayan said the villages at risk were Ban Laem Hin, Ban Bakan, Ban Thonglang in Tamon Lor Yung and Ban Titeh, Ban Klong Sai in Tambon Klong Khian of Takua Thung. The area saw 127mm of rain in the past 12 hours, he added.
Officials said at least 50 houses in Tambon Bang Sai and Tambon Klong Khian were affected by floods.
SOURCE: The Nation
