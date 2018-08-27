Connect with us

Bangkok

More Nigerian romance scammers rounded up

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

Crime-buster and deputy Tourist police chief, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, held a media conference to proclaim the arrest of another three Nigerians and two Thai female accomplices involved in a set of multi-million baht romance scams.

The Nigerians were named as Oli Ifaenyi, Samson Orgi and Orubor Kingsley Nosa. They have been charged with fraud and illegal entry into the country, along with various charges relating to the scams.

The Thai women have been identified as 34 year old Surairat Sapsang and 26 year old Kanyaphat Bunlam.

Surachate has been leading a police task force known as TACTICS – Thailand’s ACtion Taskforce for Information technology Crime Suppression. Police from Beung Kam, Phayathai, Patthalung, Phuket and Rayong were also involved in the sting.

Victims were swindled out of amounts from 30,000 to 2 million baht after they were promised gold, money and jewelry.

SOURCE: Tourist Police

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Time to take off the gag – PM to lift political ban

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

August 24, 2018

By

As an election firms up, somewhere between February 24 and May in 2019, the PM is under pressure to losses the strings – allowing political parties to carry out political activities, banned since the coup took place in May 2014.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to invoke his executive power under Article 44 of the interim Constitution to ease political restrictions, Deputy PM Wassanu Krea-ngam said yesterday (Thursday).

He says that political activities that would be permitted include holding of general meetings of political parties to recruit new memberships; expressing opinions on election constituencies; holding primary elections to select poll candidates; forming selection panels to choose candidates and coordinating with party members.

Thai PBS reports that the deputy PM said he didn’t foresee any issue with the PM’s exercising his power using Article 44. He noted that the executive order issued by the NCPO, banning political activities, is equivalent to law.

“Therefore, a law should be issued under Article 44 to amend the order,”  he said

However, he admitted he had no idea when General Prayut would exercise his power under Article 44.

He said the Constitution is not specific as to how the primary elections will be conducted.  It merely states that opinions must be heard from party members.

SOURCES: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

Bangkok

2,000 fake goods seized, 8 arrested in Chinatown raid

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

Police have searched Bangkok’s Sampheng (Chinatown) area and arrested six Thais and two foreigners for selling goods in violation of international IP laws. They seized over 2,000 counterfeit products last night (Wednesday).

Pol Maj-General Surachete Hakparn, the deputy tourist police chief, held a press conference at 2.30am in front of the Grand China Hotel on Yaowarat Road to announce the latest raid in the capital’s popular market area.

Surachete says police searched 10 spots in Sampheng, made the arrests and seized products including mobile speakers, handbags and hats.

He estimates damages caused by the fakes is over 5 million baht.

Representatives of Balenciaga and Gucci brands were present at the raids. Surachet said a knock-off of a Balenciaga bag was selling at Sampheng for 75 baht, whereas a genuine bag normally sells for 5,000 baht.

Surachete says the operation was an example of the cooperation between Thailand and the US to crack down on violations of brands’ intellectual property.

The crackdown occurred after the vendors openly advertised their fake goods on social networks.

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Mu Pa Mission Impossible – The interactive exhibition

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

You lived through the weeks hanging on every moment of the international rescue mission to get the 13 Mu Pa football team members out of the Tham Luang caves. Now you can visit the interactive exhibition.

“Tham Luang Incredible Mission: the Global Agenda”, has opened at Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

Hosted by the Culture Ministry, the mall’s Lifestyle Hall has been converted into Tham Luang, where the 12 boys and their coach were trapped for 19 days. Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam presided over the opening of the exhibition, which runs until September 9.

“By learning from the exhibition, we will adapt these lessons from the globally united mission for solving other crises which might occur in the future,” said Wissanu.

He added that the Culture Ministry’s National Archive would document the facts and lessons, which were shared by the dozens of rescuers from various fields. Many of what has been learned is also on show at the exhibition.

The boys’ experiences in the 18 day rescue operation were shared at the opening by Phayao Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who was the rescue operations chief, Naval Special Warfare Command chief Apakorn Yukongkaew and Dr Pak Loharnchun.

Wissanu said HM the King Maha Vajiralongkorn had ordered the government to host an event to demonstrate its gratitude to the local rescue teams for the success of their tough mission, and also to those who took part from across the world.

“About 8,000 rescuers are invited to join the event on September 8 at the Royal Plaza,” said Wissanu.

The show at Siam Paragon is divided into seven zones covering many aspects of the mission that involved thousand of rescuers and volunteers of different nationalities and from throughout the kingdom.

The actual rescue equipment used in the operation is on display, along with photography and examples of the media coverage. A bronze sculpture of Navy Seal Saman Kunan, who died during a diving operation inside the cave, is on display.

A print of a huge painting , by national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat, and a work by the sculptor Sarawut Khummoonchai, and their teams is also on show. Published by the National Archives, the ministry also launched a Thai-language book about the global rescue mission at the kick-off event.

After closing in Bangkok, the show goes on tour.

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending