More Nigerian romance scammers rounded up

You lived through the weeks hanging on every moment of the international rescue mission to get the 13 Mu Pa football team members out of the Tham Luang caves. Now you can visit the interactive exhibition.

“Tham Luang Incredible Mission: the Global Agenda”, has opened at Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

Hosted by the Culture Ministry, the mall’s Lifestyle Hall has been converted into Tham Luang, where the 12 boys and their coach were trapped for 19 days. Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam presided over the opening of the exhibition, which runs until September 9.

“By learning from the exhibition, we will adapt these lessons from the globally united mission for solving other crises which might occur in the future,” said Wissanu.

He added that the Culture Ministry’s National Archive would document the facts and lessons, which were shared by the dozens of rescuers from various fields. Many of what has been learned is also on show at the exhibition.

The boys’ experiences in the 18 day rescue operation were shared at the opening by Phayao Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who was the rescue operations chief, Naval Special Warfare Command chief Apakorn Yukongkaew and Dr Pak Loharnchun.

Wissanu said HM the King Maha Vajiralongkorn had ordered the government to host an event to demonstrate its gratitude to the local rescue teams for the success of their tough mission, and also to those who took part from across the world.

“About 8,000 rescuers are invited to join the event on September 8 at the Royal Plaza,” said Wissanu.

The show at Siam Paragon is divided into seven zones covering many aspects of the mission that involved thousand of rescuers and volunteers of different nationalities and from throughout the kingdom.

The actual rescue equipment used in the operation is on display, along with photography and examples of the media coverage. A bronze sculpture of Navy Seal Saman Kunan, who died during a diving operation inside the cave, is on display.

A print of a huge painting , by national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat, and a work by the sculptor Sarawut Khummoonchai, and their teams is also on show. Published by the National Archives, the ministry also launched a Thai-language book about the global rescue mission at the kick-off event.

After closing in Bangkok, the show goes on tour.

