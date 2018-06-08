A ‘Best of Phang Nga’ fair is being held from June 7 -11 at Jungceylon Phuket with more than 35 stalls.

The opening ceremony held at Jungcelon Department Store yesterday (June 7) hosted by Phang Nga’s Vice Governor Chansak Tawin and the Phang Nga Provincial Industry Office Chief Duangtida Janpum.

Ms Duangtida says, “More 50 projects are taking part to promote their products under the Phang Nga Brand. The brand showcases products from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the Province by involving the businesses in innovation to improve their packaging.”

Vice Governor Charnsak says, “Phang Nga is becoming one of Thailand’s most popular international tourism destinations and a gateway to Khao Lak, Koh Similan national park and many emerging venues around the Province. We have a growing tourism business in the area and people already know about Phang Nga. This branding is part of cementing the name ‘Phang Nga’ in people’s psyche. So we have developed product packaging in order to generate more income for Phang Nga businesses that will support Phang Nga tourism.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong