Pattaya

Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya

Published

 on 

Alex Sobolev, photo via Payu Nerngchamnong Facebook.

A teenage Russian basketball player was tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya last night. The young man, 19 year old Alex Sobolev, touched a lamp pole on a court outside a school in the Bang Lamung district.

An eyewitness and friend of Sobolev, 20 year old Bodin Thongsuea, told rescuers that Sobolev had gone to fetch a basketball that had bounced away and landed near an iron fence, and the pole. 

Bodin said Sobolev accidentally touched the pole with a power leakage, while he was soaked in sweat. He then fell to the ground, losing consciousness. 

Rescuers arrived on the scene after they were alerted that Sobolev had passed out after touching the pole. The rescuers found Sobolov barely breathing while lying on the court in Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 15, The Pattaya News reported.

The rescuers then administered basic life support, before rushing Sobolev to the nearest hospital. Unfortunately, he did not survive. 

Pattaya’s Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai today ordered the temporary closure of all basketball courts in front of Pattaya Technical College for safety tests, Bangkok Post reported. 

Manote led a team to inspect the court this morning. He said they found that the electrical wiring had peeled away and been exposed at the base of the pole. This was suspected to have caused the tragedy, however, an investigation is continuing. Manote promised to arrange compensation and help for Sobolev’s family. 

On Facebook, the president of the Ban Bueng Devil Rays Club wrote…

Raised in Pattaya, and Alex was one of the brightest basketball stars of Chon Buri. He had a bright future ahead of him, it was truly tragic what happened to Alex.”

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

