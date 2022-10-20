Connect with us

Pattaya

Wheelchair confined New Zealand man hangs himself in Pattaya

A 61-year old man confined to a wheelchair was found hanging from a post inside his South Pattaya house from an apparent suicide. The man had been struggling with mental health issues and had attempted suicide several times before.

According to The Pattaya Mail, his Thai wife told the police that he was unable to walk due to medical problems and tried to commit suicide several times, but she and her daughter had always prevented him from carrying out his plans.

This time, his wife was gone with her daughter when he succeeded. Police say they found the man hanging with his wheelchair tipped over on its side. Out of respect for his family, names have been redacted in this story.

 

