Thailand
Body of one teacher found in double suicide pact in SE Thailand
The body of one of the two teachers who jumped off a bridge in Muang district in a double suicide pact has been recovered.
A member of the public Anon Boonsert revealed that he saw two women sitting inside a Honda car parked on the Bang Phra Bridge, connecting Wang Krachae subdistrict and Nong Khan Song subdistrict, in Trat Province, around 11.45am yesterday.
The 32 year old motorcyclist did not pay much attention until he heard large splashes as if something had fallen into the canal. Anon turned to take a closer look and found the car empty, the women gone, and two pairs of sandals on the bridge.
Anon alerted police to the scene who searched the abandoned parked car and found the IDs of 45 year old Paweena Patnuson, and 61 year old Lakkhana Phanarot, both teachers at Nong Khansong School in Muang district. It was later discovered they are relatives.
Officers also found two handwritten letters with messages of what drove them to commit suicide.
Pictures courtesy of Daily News & Bangkok Post
In Paweena’s letter, she apologised to her two children for taking her life and to the people she had borrowed money from. The 45 year old made it known that she was bankrupt because she was cheated.
The woman appealed to the person she mortgaged her land for mercy and pleaded he allow her children to pay back monthly instalments of 7,000 baht. She left the lender’s phone number in the letter.
Lakkhana apologised to her two children and said she could no longer live with them. She told them that she and their aunt had done their best. She told them to be strong and that she had deposited money in a bank and told her children to contact the bank’s staff for help.
The 23 year old son of Paweena, Jeerawat Ratchawong, made it known that he and his mother had a normal conversation yesterday morning before she left the house. She phoned him around 9am to tell him not to forget to see a doctor as he was sick.
Jeerawat said there were no signs that his mother would take her own life, but admitted he was aware that she had been cheated. He added he had two younger brothers who were studying at a primary school in Trat.
After eight hours yesterday, a search team of divers from Sawang Boon Rescue, and more than 20 officers found the dead body of the 61 year old teacher lying on her back under the Prabang canal.
Rescuers temporarily halted the search for the 45 year old woman as it was too difficult to see. Officers revealed the search would continue today.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post Daily News
