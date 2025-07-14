Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder

Petrol mix-up sparks blaze that wrecks five motors and leaves two injured

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott36 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
164 1 minute read
Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A routine fuel drain turned into a fireball fiasco in a Pattaya garage after a misfuelled Toyota Alphard burst into flames, torching five vehicles and sending plumes of smoke across Phonprapanimit Road.

Emergency services rushed to the Somphot Service garage near Moo 7 at 3.30pm on Saturday, July 13, after a blazing inferno engulfed the car repair and tyre shop.

Police Lieutenant Boorapha Jaihan, Deputy Inspector of Nong Prue police, dispatched five fire engines and rescue teams from the Nong Prue Municipality, Pattaya City, and Pong subdistrict to tackle the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames raging inside the garage and immediately shut down traffic on both sides of the road for safety. It took over 40 minutes of heavy hose work to bring the fire under control.

The damage? Five vehicles, including a Toyota Alphard, a sedan, and a pickup, were charred. All workshop tools and machinery were wiped out in the blaze.

Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder | News by Thaiger Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder | News by Thaiger

Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Two people were injured, one man suffered burns to his leg and was rushed to hospital, while 21 year old Than Sae-lor, the Alphard’s owner, sustained minor injuries.

Related Articles

Than told Pattaya News he was en route back to Bangkok when he stopped to refuel at a Bangchak petrol station, only for an attendant to pump in the wrong type of diesel. The station advised him to get the fuel drained at Somphot Service.

“As the fuel-draining was nearly done, flames suddenly shot out. Everyone ran: me, the workers, and even the guy from the gas station,” Than said.

Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder | News by Thaiger Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder | News by Thaiger Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder | News by Thaiger

Initial investigations suggest a rogue spark may have ignited the vapours during the fuel drain, triggering the firestorm. Police and fire investigators will conduct a full forensic probe to determine the exact cause.

The drama follows another fire scare last month in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, when a blaze ripped through a fresh produce shop at 4.06am on June 24, forcing the panicked owner to leap from the second floor.

Locals rushed to help extinguish the flames, fearing they could spread to a nearby fireworks stockpile. The two-storey commercial building housed groceries, frozen foods, and meat products — and was left gutted.

Latest Thailand News
4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya Pattaya News

4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya

5 minutes ago
Pattaya mechanic batters customer to death after row over parts Pattaya News

Pattaya mechanic batters customer to death after row over parts

16 minutes ago
Kham Chanod draws crowds for spiritual rituals and luck Thailand News

Kham Chanod draws crowds for spiritual rituals and luck

24 minutes ago
Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder Pattaya News

Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder

36 minutes ago
Pickup truck crashes into expressway pillar in Nonthaburi Road deaths

Pickup truck crashes into expressway pillar in Nonthaburi

48 minutes ago
Former Thai ranger punches Cambodian soldier at controversial border site Thailand News

Former Thai ranger punches Cambodian soldier at controversial border site

1 hour ago
Wave off! Phuket lifeguards issue warning after Kata beach drama Phuket News

Wave off! Phuket lifeguards issue warning after Kata beach drama

1 hour ago
Ammonia leak prompts evacuation in Chon Buri ice factory Pattaya News

Ammonia leak prompts evacuation in Chon Buri ice factory

1 hour ago
Holy scandal! Monks caught with robes down in Miss Golf romp Thailand News

Holy scandal! Monks caught with robes down in Miss Golf romp

2 hours ago
Soaked and furious! 39 Thailand provinces braced for drenching Thailand Weather Updates

Soaked and furious! 39 Thailand provinces braced for drenching

2 hours ago
Man&#8217;s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong Crime News

Man’s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong

21 hours ago
Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs Crime News

Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs

22 hours ago
Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui Crime News

Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui

22 hours ago
Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia Crime News

Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia

23 hours ago
Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine Thailand News

Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine

24 hours ago
Motorcyclist&#8217;s body found in canal after Bangkok accident Bangkok News

Motorcyclist’s body found in canal after Bangkok accident

1 day ago
Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam Bangkok News

Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam

1 day ago
Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order Bangkok News

Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order

1 day ago
Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya Pattaya News

Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya

1 day ago
Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days Pattaya News

Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days

1 day ago
Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt Pattaya News

Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt

1 day ago
Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri Thailand News

Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri

1 day ago
Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video) Phuket News

Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video)

1 day ago
Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man&#8217;s abduction, robbery Pattaya News

Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man’s abduction, robbery

1 day ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott36 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
164 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x