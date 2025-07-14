Pickup truck crashes into expressway pillar in Nonthaburi

Police examine speed and visibility factors in early morning crash

Bright Choomanee47 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
A pickup truck collided with an expressway pillar, severely damaging the vehicle. Police and emergency services arrived at the scene in Mueang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. They are set to review CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident that took place at 2.40am today, July 14.

The accident occurred in the Ban Mai subdistrict, Pak Kret district, where a Ford Ranger pickup truck with a Chai Nat registration number crashed into a pillar of the Udon Ratthaya Expressway.

The driver, 38 year old Surasit, sustained severe injuries, including a broken right leg and facial cuts from shattered glass.

Emergency services provided first aid before transporting him to Chonprathan Pak Kret Hospital. Notably, skid marks were found only 10 metres from the crash site, suggesting a sudden attempt to brake.

Police recorded the scene and initially speculated that the driver may have been travelling at high speed from Chaeng Watthana Road. The circular traffic layout could have contributed to the inability to stop, resulting in the collision.

They plan to review CCTV footage to confirm the sequence of events and will move the vehicle to the police station for safekeeping, reported KhaoSod.

หนุ่มขับกระบะ พุ่งชนเสาตอม่อทางด่วน รถพังเละ เปิดสาเหตุ เจ้าหน้าที่เร่งลงพื้นที่ตรวจสอบ เตรียมตรวจสอบภาพจากกล้องวงจรปิดอีกครั้ง

