Pickup truck crashes into expressway pillar in Nonthaburi

A pickup truck collided with an expressway pillar, severely damaging the vehicle. Police and emergency services arrived at the scene in Mueang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. They are set to review CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident that took place at 2.40am today, July 14.

The accident occurred in the Ban Mai subdistrict, Pak Kret district, where a Ford Ranger pickup truck with a Chai Nat registration number crashed into a pillar of the Udon Ratthaya Expressway.

The driver, 38 year old Surasit, sustained severe injuries, including a broken right leg and facial cuts from shattered glass.

Emergency services provided first aid before transporting him to Chonprathan Pak Kret Hospital. Notably, skid marks were found only 10 metres from the crash site, suggesting a sudden attempt to brake.

Police recorded the scene and initially speculated that the driver may have been travelling at high speed from Chaeng Watthana Road. The circular traffic layout could have contributed to the inability to stop, resulting in the collision.

They plan to review CCTV footage to confirm the sequence of events and will move the vehicle to the police station for safekeeping, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a fatal crash occurred this afternoon when a car collided head-on with a 22-wheeler truck on Highway 356’s railway overpass in Mueang district, Ayutthaya province.

The incident took place at 2.30pm on June 25 and claimed the life of 35 year old Krissanapat, the driver of the car. Police Lieutenant Wuttiphat Chuaykhit from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station led the response, working alongside the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association for emergency support.

At the scene, officials found the severely damaged front end of a white Honda HR-V, bearing registration number 5 กฆ 505 Bangkok. The vehicle had crashed into a 22-wheeler trailer truck, registered under plates 70-2387 and 62-4741 Bangkok, on the two-lane bridge with opposing traffic flow.