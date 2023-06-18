Turkish tourist falls victim to 25,000 baht gold necklace theft in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of ที่นี่ พัทยา Facebook

In Pattaya beach, an unfortunate incident unfolded as a Turkish tourist encountered a pickpocket while strolling alone in the early hours. Despite being vigilant about such crimes, he lost a 25,000 baht (US$ 723) gold necklace to the skilled hands of the alleged transgender thief. Found waiting to give his testimony to the Pattaya Police on Beach Road, the victim, Mehmet Okur Ayadin, shared the details of the incident that transpired around 4am today.

Mehmet, 50 years old, recounted that while walking along Pattaya Beach, enjoying the view and sea breeze, he was approached by a person whom he described as transgender. They offered sexual services, which he declined. When the individual insisted, trying to hug and touch him, Mehmet pushed them away. It was only after the suspect left that Mehmet realised his gold necklace was missing from his neck. He suspected that the transgender individual took it during their encounter, reported The Pattaya News.

Mehmet admitted to frequently watching news reports on such crimes on social media and always made sure to exercise caution when walking alone outdoors. However, despite his vigilance, he became a victim of the same crime he had always sought to avoid.

In response, Pattaya Police are now reviewing the CCTV footage from the scene of the incident in an attempt to track down the perpetrator. It is worth noting that this is not the first case of a foreign tourist falling victim to a gold necklace theft in the area.

A similar incident happened in Phuket. Officers at Patong Police Station were informed that a tourist’s gold necklace was stolen in front of the Central Department Store in Patong.

Police rushed to the scene to find a forlorn British tourist named Dillon who told them a ladyboy snatched the gold necklace from his neck and ran into a bathroom at a bar. Police raided the bar and looked in the bathroom but couldn’t find the thief, or the necklace. To read more click HERE