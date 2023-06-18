Railway worker’s death in booth causes train delay in Udon Thani

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A railway employee, Suthitham (surname withheld), 58 years old, unexpectedly passed away in a railway crossing booth causing a train delay in Udon Thani Province. The incident occurred around 7am today, as the train was unable to proceed due to the crossing barrier remaining up for over an hour, requiring another employee to come and assist.

During the early hours of the morning around 6am, the train was due to pass the crossing on the Udon Thani-Nong Khai route but found that the barrier had not been lowered. After waiting for an extended period of time, the train driver eventually contacted another employee to remove the barrier, allowing the train to finally proceed. Fortunately, no accidents occurred as a result.

Later, officials investigated the booth and found Suthitham’s body lying on his bed. Next to him were medication packages for high blood pressure. Preliminary examinations suggested that he died from natural causes related to his health condition. Locals reported having seen the stationary train earlier in the day, hearing its horn continuously for over an hour due to the unattended barrier. The passing train driver then contacted the other employee for assistance and the train was able to continue its journey, reported Khaosod.

Thongdee Boonchot, a fellow railway crossing employee and Suthitham’s friend, mentioned that Suthitham had been on duty from 6pm on June 17 to 6am on June 18. This morning, the train driver contacted Thongdee, who quickly removed the barrier for the train to pass and discovered Suthitham’s demise inside the booth. Thongdee speculated that high blood pressure might have led to the passing, remembering that Suthitham had recently expressed concerns about not living much longer due to exhaustion and considering quitting his job.

Suthitham’s colleagues and friends from the local Buddhist charitable foundation mourned his loss, recalling his decades of dedicated service as a railway employee and volunteer. They described him as a kind and helpful individual who actively contributed to the community, expressing their profound grief for the untimely passing of such a good and compassionate person.