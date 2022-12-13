Pattaya
Trance music festival coming up in Pattaya next year
An exciting trance music festival is coming up in Pattaya next year. The ‘Unkonscious Festival’ will be held from February 7-10, 2023, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page.
The festival will bring attendees back to the trance scene of the 90s and is said to be the biggest trance festival in Asia. The lineup is as follows:
- Tuesday, February 7, there will be a boat party with Roger Shah x Sunlounger.
- Wednesday, February 8, the Unkonscious pre-party will present Matt Darey and the Thrill Seekers at the Warehouse Club Pattaya.
- Thursday, February 9 will be Main Event Day 1. The lineup will include Aly & Fila, Alessandra Roncone, David Rust, Metta & Glyde, Omar Sherif, Elucidus and Sam Laxton, at Alexa Beach Club.
- Friday, February 10 will include Greg Downey, John Askew, Liquid Soul, Alex Di Stefano, David Forbes, Luminn, Roger Shah, Asteroid and Yelow at Alexa Beach Club.
Stay tuned for more details as the festival draws closer.
Renowned as a tourism hub, Pattaya is known for hosting numerous festivals. These festivals have come back in full force now that Covid restrictions have been lifted.
This past weekend, the ‘Coffee on the Beach’ festival was held at North Pattaya Beach. Pattaya mayor Poramese Ngampiches said the festival was an overwhelming success.
Last month, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival met its goal of drawing over 100,000 spectators. The fireworks illuminated the skyline of Central Pattaya Beach, and could also be seen from other points including Bali Hai Pier, and Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint near Bali Nai Pier.
The festival featured stunning fireworks displays from Canada, the Philippines, Belgium, and Malaysia.
In October, tourists flocked to two seafood festivals in Pattaya over the three-day weekend. The Central Pattaya shopping mall held the “Sea Bear” food festival, bringing in income for vendors.
There was also a seafood festival at Terminal 21 shopping mall, which saw hundreds of vacationers stopping by. The festival had planned to feature street food vendors from across eastern Thailand, under a street market theme.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Air pollution threatens water supply in Tibetan Plateau for two billion people
Young bride-to-be dies in drink driving incident 17 days before wedding
Trance music festival coming up in Pattaya next year
808 Festival security guards accused of sexual assault, touching ‘pussy’
Jakarta aims to bring more Thai tourists
Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022
A sex-mad Thai couple fined 5,000 baht for fornicating inside a laundry
Unable to find a temple home, monk living in bus terminal
Police on the prowl for heroin suspect who escaped from Kanchanaburi station
Temple in Pichit wows with rainbow-coloured crematorium
Tourists can carry on bonking in Bali says govenor
Charging elephant gores a foraging man to death
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Thai actress faints at the wheel, crashes into 9 motor vehicles & a shop in Pattaya
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Wife strangled to death by jealous husband in Chon Buri
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Expats4 days ago
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
-
Crime3 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Crime6 hours ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Local7 hours ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Bangkok6 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Weather3 days ago
Cool weather sees tourists heading north for holiday weekend
-
Media2 days ago
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
-
Education3 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award