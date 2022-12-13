Trance music festival coming up in Pattaya next year

An exciting trance music festival is coming up in Pattaya next year. The ‘Unkonscious Festival’ will be held from February 7-10, 2023, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page.



The festival will bring attendees back to the trance scene of the 90s and is said to be the biggest trance festival in Asia. The lineup is as follows:

Tuesday, February 7, there will be a boat party with Roger Shah x Sunlounger.

Wednesday, February 8, the Unkonscious pre-party will present Matt Darey and the Thrill Seekers at the Warehouse Club Pattaya.

Thursday, February 9 will be Main Event Day 1. The lineup will include Aly & Fila, Alessandra Roncone, David Rust, Metta & Glyde, Omar Sherif, Elucidus and Sam Laxton, at Alexa Beach Club.

Friday, February 10 will include Greg Downey, John Askew, Liquid Soul, Alex Di Stefano, David Forbes, Luminn, Roger Shah, Asteroid and Yelow at Alexa Beach Club.

Stay tuned for more details as the festival draws closer.

Renowned as a tourism hub, Pattaya is known for hosting numerous festivals. These festivals have come back in full force now that Covid restrictions have been lifted.

This past weekend, the ‘Coffee on the Beach’ festival was held at North Pattaya Beach. Pattaya mayor Poramese Ngampiches said the festival was an overwhelming success.

Last month, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival met its goal of drawing over 100,000 spectators. The fireworks illuminated the skyline of Central Pattaya Beach, and could also be seen from other points including Bali Hai Pier, and Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint near Bali Nai Pier.

The festival featured stunning fireworks displays from Canada, the Philippines, Belgium, and Malaysia.

In October, tourists flocked to two seafood festivals in Pattaya over the three-day weekend. The Central Pattaya shopping mall held the “Sea Bear” food festival, bringing in income for vendors.

There was also a seafood festival at Terminal 21 shopping mall, which saw hundreds of vacationers stopping by. The festival had planned to feature street food vendors from across eastern Thailand, under a street market theme.