Thailand

Young bride-to-be dies in drink driving incident 17 days before wedding

Published

 on 

Photo via Thairath

A young bride-to-be died in a tragic drink driving incident 17 days before her wedding. The drunk driver crashed his 18-wheel truck into her boyfriend’s car, and the vehicle collided with the 27 year old as she stood on the roadside.

The incident happened on National Highway Road No. 33 in front of a factory where the bride worked in the central province of Nakhon Nayok on Thursday, December 8, at 5.10pm. The security camera revealed the tragedy and the cause of the incident.

Nattakarn Soodkong was standing in front of her workplace waiting for her boyfriend, 30 year old Chonlathit Boonlam, to pick her up. While she was waiting an 18-wheel truck hit Chonlathit’s Mitsubishi Pajero Sport from the rear projecting the SUV directly into Nattakarn.

Chonlathit rushed out of his car to check on his fiancée and find her dead body at the scene. He held her body, hugged her, and cried in anguish. Chonlathit suffered only a few minor injuries but the damage to his mental health could be irreparable.

A 48-year-old woman riding a motorcycle near the scene and a woman who owns a food truck parked in front of the factory were also injured in the incident but their conditions are not life-threatening.

 

The truck driver, 46 year old Nattawut Saenrat, said that some cars cut him off and caused him to lose control of the car. However, an alcohol test revealed he had over 66 milligrammes of alcohol in his blood.

Nattawut was charged under Section 43(2) of the Land Traffic Act: getting drunk with alcohol or other intoxicants while driving. The driver faces one year in prison, a fine of 5,000 to 20,000 baht, or both.

He was also charged with violating Section 291 of the Criminal Law: driving recklessly causing death, injury, and asset loss, which will result in imprisonment for up to ten years and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

After the incident, a tearful Chonlathit told the press that he planned to marry his wife on Christmas Day, December 25. They had been together for ten years and were inseparable. They went everywhere together and Chonlathit said he could not imagine a life without Nattakarn.

Nattakarn’s sister, Chatchada Chainate, added that Nattakarn and Chonlathit were a happy couple who had saved up to buy a house and plan their wedding.

The wedding studio sent a video to Natthakarn of Chonlathit trying on her wedding dress as a reminder of the happy times they shared.

Bride-to-be dies in drink driving

Photo via Bright TV

Woman dies before wedding

Photo via ข่าวดัง 24H

 

