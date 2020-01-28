Tiger and piglet shows discontinued at Sriracha zoo | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Tiger and piglet shows discontinued at Sriracha zoo
“The show is cruel, affecting those who witness it and it is not appropriate for a zoo to be showing such lack of care for a piglet.”
Netizens were horrified when a tourist posted a short video of a screaming piglet being clawed by a tiger at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province. Many criticised the zoo, complaining that the show was “inappropriate.”
Matohay Jeharwae, the zoo’s manager, reacted by taking officials from the Sriracha Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on an inspection tour on Sunday.
The zoo admitted that they put the piglet inside the tiger’s cage as part of a show called “Babysitting Tiger.” Officials ordered the zoo to separate the piglet from the tiger and discontinue the show immediately. The piglet was returned unharmed to a pig farm inside the zoo. A warning was issued stating that should such shows continue, the zoo’s license would be suspended immediately.
“The show is cruel, affecting those who witness it and it is not appropriate for a zoo to be showing such lack of care for a piglet.”
The zoo has posted a sign to inform tourists of the discontinuation of the show.
Matohay says he understands the warning and the zoo will no longer offer such shows and hopes that people are comfortable knowing that the piglets are now safe.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Pattaya leaders meet to discuss effects of Coronavirus on tourism
Pattaya luminaries, community leaders and business owners met yesterday at Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden to discuss the effect of the Wuhan Coronavirus on local tourism and ways to minimise the damage.
The deputy Governor of Chonburi province, where Pattaya is located, travelled to Nong Nooch Gardens to meet with the director of U-Tapao Airport, the director of the Pattaya branch of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the deputy Mayor of Pattaya, as well as the president of Nong Nooch Gardens. Several other important local business and government figures also attended the tourism talk-fest.
They discussed what can be done in response to China’s outward group tour travel ban, which took effect today and is expected to heavily impact the numbers of Chinese tourists into the region. Many employees and business owners whose businesses rely on Chinese tourists have expressed worry on social media.
U-Tapao Airport’ director told The Pattaya News of his concern as many Chinese tourists arrive at the airport on direct flights for their holidays. He said temperature checks are in effect for travellers coming from areas with a history of the virus and that authorities are using the “utmost caution” to protect locals and tourists.
“The ban doesn’t affect tour groups already in the country and all possible precautions are being taken until they return home.”
The director of the Nong Nooch Garden says that despite the travel ban the park has a significant backup plan, partially relying on heavily discounted and even free tickets, and touted the construction of the new “Sky Garden.”
Pattaya City authorities also discussed boosting domestic tourism, as well as visitors from countries such as Russia, India, Myanmar and Laos during the difficult situation in China. Many Pattaya businesses, especially tourist attractions, island tours, hotels and seafood restaurants rely heavily on Chinese tourists.
Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com says the whole of Thai tourism will take a significant hit from the drop in Chinese inbound tourism. Read about that HERE.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
The 39th annual Cobra Gold military exercise will be held from February 24 to March 6 with 4,000 US personnel, three navy ships and one commercial vessel. Cobra Gold is an event held between the Thai and US armed forces every year. It’s the largest Asia-Pacific military exercise held each year, and is among the largest multinational military exercises in which the US participates.
The American Embassy has begun preparing for the 2020 edition by reviewing security measures protecting the 4,000 sailors expected to arrive in Pattaya next month.
Pattaya’s deputy mayor Ronakit Ekasingh welcomed Trevor Moss, the embassy’s assistant attaché for the US Navy’s Force Protection Detachment last week. FPD is responsible the security of US forces participating in military exercises abroad.
Mayoral secretary Phumpipat Kamolnart and City Manager Teerasak Jatupong briefed Moss on city hall, Tourist Police and Pattaya Police deployments and led him on a tour of Pattaya’s CCTV operations centre and the 1337 Call Centre.
The visit will include substantial charity work, including visits to the Father Ray Foundation and the child protection centre, as well as general work in the local community.
Local media report that on recent visits shore leave and liberty for US soldiers has been greatly restricted and it is highly likely that the soldiers will not be given freedom to “hit the town” on the visit due to concerns about the Wuhan Coronavirus.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Iranian man falls to his death in Pattaya
An Iranian man is dead after falling from an eight-storey building at a housing state in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district this morning. The body of the 55 year old man, whose name is being withheld until relatives are notified, was found face down on the ground behind the building at the Ekmongkhol housing estate in tambon Nong Prue. Pattaya police were notified at around 6:30am.
A security guard at the housing estate told police he had never seen the man. While patrolling the estate, he heard a thud behind the building. The building was new and not yet open for tenants. He rushed to check and found the body.
Police have yet to find out which floor the man fell from or the circumstances leading to his death. They are examining CCTV footage and calling those close to the man for questioning.
SOURCE: The Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
Thai baht hits highest level against the USD in six years
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
Tiger and piglet shows discontinued at Sriracha zoo
Severe air pollution forces Nok Air flight back to Bangkok
Coronavirus – WHO says it remains unclear when people become contagious
No permission from Beijing to evacuate Thais from China
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Pollution closes Lampang schools
Coronavirus UPDATE: 81 dead, Beijing 50 year old dies, more cases in the US
Pattaya leaders meet to discuss effects of Coronavirus on tourism
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
Police announce nationwide crackdown on air pollution
Air quality improves in Bangkok, North still battling some haze
Thai tourism to take hit over Coronavirus
Nonthaburi mansion fire burns away damages valued at 10 million baht
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: President Xi addresses “grave situation of the rapid spreading epidemic”
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
- Technology3 days ago
Electric vehicle registrations in Thailand rose 380% in 2019
- Bangkok3 days ago
A watchful ghost is photographed at a train crash scene west of Bangkok
- Business2 days ago
Online grocery shopping gains popularity in Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
“Greetings from Thailand”, escaped convict sends Belgian prison a postcard
- Bangkok4 days ago
More human remains found submerged in metal casket in suspect’s pond