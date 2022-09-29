Connect with us

Pattaya

Third baby elephant of the year born at Pattaya garden

Published

 on 

PHOTO: บริษัท โสภณ เคเบิ้ล ที.วี.และสื่อสาร พัทยา จำกัด

The third baby elephant of the year has been born at a botanical garden in Pattaya. The Nong Nooch Gardens Pattaya welcomed the new little member, named “Ply Poa Jai” with a religious ceremony yesterday. 

The rite was held in front of an elephant statue in the garden. Photos show a monk blessing Ply Poa Jai as the little elephant wears orange flowers around his neck. 

In honour of Ply Poa Jai’s birth, the garden extended a buy-one-get-one-free ticket campaign for people who want to see him up close. 

There is also an elephant show that people can watch for only 100 baht until the end of October.

Ply Poa Jai was born to his mother “Ply Por Chai” and his father “Phang Fonthip.” Veterinarians said he was born healthy. 

The other two baby elephants born in the garden this year were delivered on September 3. Their names are  Phang Wara Pim, and Phang Manoch. As with Ply Poa Jai, a monk blessed the little creatures in a traditional ceremony, wishing for them to have happy lives.

As the kingdom’s national animal, elephants are a beloved part of Thai culture. In July, an 11 year old girl in northeast Thailand’s Buriram province became a TikTok sensation after riding an elephant to school to help her family save cash on fuel.

Due to their cuteness, baby elephants especially get a lot of love in Thailand. Back in April, netizens went wild over photos posted on Facebook of six naughty wild elephant calves that ran off from their herd to cool off in a pool of mud at a national park in the central Prachin Buri province. The baby elephants played for so long that they exhausted themselves and couldn’t get out. Park rangers stepped up to the tusk and helped the calves out.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Patong5 mins ago

Four suspects admit they assaulted American tourist in Patong
Hot News30 mins ago

Doctor’s “sorry, not sorry” attitude after alleged hit-and-run of students lands him in hot water
Thailand39 mins ago

Police ignore cheating antics of drunk Bangkok cabbie
Sponsored23 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Pattaya42 mins ago

Third baby elephant of the year born at Pattaya garden
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai doctor warns against eating bats after ‘bat hunter’ sells for 100 baht per kilo
World1 hour ago

Kamala Harris visits South Korea a day after North Korea fires missiles
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Events2 hours ago

Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Pattaya3 hours ago

Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
Politics4 hours ago

No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
Environment4 hours ago

“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Thailand4 hours ago

Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Hot News5 hours ago

Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Thailand5 hours ago

Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Entertainment5 hours ago

The tax returns don’t lie – Shakira prepares for court battle in Barcelona
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending