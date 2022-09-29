Third baby elephant of the year born at Pattaya garden

The third baby elephant of the year has been born at a botanical garden in Pattaya. The Nong Nooch Gardens Pattaya welcomed the new little member, named “Ply Poa Jai” with a religious ceremony yesterday.

The rite was held in front of an elephant statue in the garden. Photos show a monk blessing Ply Poa Jai as the little elephant wears orange flowers around his neck.

In honour of Ply Poa Jai’s birth, the garden extended a buy-one-get-one-free ticket campaign for people who want to see him up close.

There is also an elephant show that people can watch for only 100 baht until the end of October.

Ply Poa Jai was born to his mother “Ply Por Chai” and his father “Phang Fonthip.” Veterinarians said he was born healthy.

The other two baby elephants born in the garden this year were delivered on September 3. Their names are Phang Wara Pim, and Phang Manoch. As with Ply Poa Jai, a monk blessed the little creatures in a traditional ceremony, wishing for them to have happy lives.

As the kingdom’s national animal, elephants are a beloved part of Thai culture. In July, an 11 year old girl in northeast Thailand’s Buriram province became a TikTok sensation after riding an elephant to school to help her family save cash on fuel.

Due to their cuteness, baby elephants especially get a lot of love in Thailand. Back in April, netizens went wild over photos posted on Facebook of six naughty wild elephant calves that ran off from their herd to cool off in a pool of mud at a national park in the central Prachin Buri province. The baby elephants played for so long that they exhausted themselves and couldn’t get out. Park rangers stepped up to the tusk and helped the calves out.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

