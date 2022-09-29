Police ignore cheating antics of drunk Bangkok cabbie

An outraged Thai woman took to social media after police refused to punish an allegedly drunk, chain-smoking Bangkok cabbie who guzzled alcohol while driving and overcharged her brother.

Supunsa Hombanyen posted videos of the slovenly drunk taxi driver on her TikTok account, @mildhom, yesterday. She said…

“On September 27, 2022, my brother took a taxi from Morchit in Bangkok to our home in Bang Nam Chuet district in Samut Sakhon province. The driver turned the metre system on but the fare was 1,129 baht! Last time, it was only 310 baht! Why is it so different?!”

The distance between the Morchit Coach Bus Station in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok and the Bang Nam Chuet district in Samut Sakhon is about 40 kilometres or one hour of driving.

Supunsa added…

“The driver was also drunk. He even gave my brother one shot of liquor. My brother had to take it because he was scared of the driver. He took my brother to some route he wasn’t familiar with to get more money. I know there are some good drivers but there are far too many bad ones now.”

The video reveals the taxi driver in a red t-shirt and cutoff jeans, chain-smoking all through the video. Watch the video here.

The car didn’t have a taxi registration plate on the back either.

In the video, the woman told the driver the fare was too expensive and refused to pay.

The taxi driver defended himself by saying that he was stuck in huge traffic. He also brushed off the drinking charge, saying he drank with her brother so it was OK. If he was wrong, then her brother was wrong too.

Supunsa reported the incident to the police, adding she would pay the driver after their instruction.

Unfortunately, the police arrived at the scene and urged the woman to pay the taxi driver the full amount he asked for.

The officer told her that he didn’t have the power to punish her and told the family to file a complaint at Bang Nam Chuet Police Station or report to the Land Transport Department.

Many netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section and empathised with Supansa that the police officer should have at least checked his alcohol levels. Some other netizens urged Supansa to report the police officer too.

SOURCE: Khaosod

