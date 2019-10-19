The body of an unidentified foreigner found floating south of Pattaya | The Thaiger

Connect with us

The body of an unidentified foreigner found floating south of Pattaya

A fisherman has recovered a body, thought to be a foreigner, from the Gulf of Thailand off Sattahip.

Na Jomtien Police were notified of the body by 24 year old Teerapong Boonwat, a fishing boat captain plying the waters around Sattahip, south of Pattaya.

Mr. Boonwat had recovered the body found floating near Koh Ped (Duck Island), about three nautical miles from the Sattahip shore. Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene near Amparam Temple.

Police report that the male body appears to be a foreigner aged around 40 years old with a beard and little head hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, long jeans and black sneakers.

No identification was found on the man. It is believed that he had died at least 7 days before his body was found floating in the water. The police didn’t state if there was any signs of foul play or the condition of the body.

Police are investigating the incident and reviewing missing person reports to establish identification.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

The Thaiger

Pattaya

Pattaya City’s Police Chief dies from sudden heart attack on way to Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

The Pattaya City Police Chief Col. Atinan Nuchanart has died from a heart attack yesterday morning (Friday) while he was on the way to a meeting. 59 year old Col Atinan was the Pattaya City Police Acting Chief, new in the position, and died at the Chonburi Hospital from a heart attack.

Yesterday morning he and his team were heading to Bangkok from Chonburi for a meeting when he started complaining of chest pains before falling unconscious in the car. The Chief was rushed to the Chonburi Hospital by other officers in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead by doctors at 2pm.

Col Atinan was born in Lopburi and was the previous Police Chief of Mueang Chonburi Police Station. He was later transferred as the Pattaya City Police Acting Chief on September 2. He had only been in the top job for little over a month.

The previous Pattaya police Chief was removed from the position pending an investigation into large drug raids at local discos open after legal closing hours during this year.

A full funeral for the well respected veteran officer will take place in the near future but has not been announced at this time.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Environment

Local residents and vendors demand action on Pattaya Beach erosion

The Thaiger

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Recent heavy rains over the past week in Pattaya have caused significant deep erosion and gaping holes on Pattaya Beach that have now been sitting in plain view for nearly a week. The situation is an unsightly embarrassment and a potential hazard for tourists, according to local residents and beach vendors.

The Pattaya News reports that, earlier this week, storm waters were flowing onto Pattaya beach into the Gulf after torrential rains, notably at the beach area near Central Festival Pattaya, and have been washed away.

The erosion is at least a metre deep in places, exposing some of the underpinning sand-bag foundations that were placed there doing the re-instatement works last year. Local vendors are complaining that tourists were avoiding the beach.

Beach vendors say this erosion has happened nearly a week ago and is very dangerous especially at night time. They are asking for city officials to speed up repair work and fix the problem.

Earlier this week residents were complaining about an unknown white sediment floating around some of the areas where the erosion had occurred. Last year some 400 million baht was spent re-building some of Pattaya’s beaches which end up damaged and washed out to sea any time there are heavy rains.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Torrential rains again wash away parts of Pattaya Beach, more on the way

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Heavy rains have caused flooding and beach erosion on Pattaya’s recently reclaimed beach yesterday afternoon. The torrential rain continued for many hours around Central Pattaya. Heavy rains are also expected again today (forecast below).

Many areas ended up flooded causing local traffic hazards and delays. Water flooded down storm drains and onto Pattaya’s beaches and into the sea, literally washing the beach away in some locations.

Tourists and swimmers avoided the water as they saw “an unidentified white substance on the water’s surface”. The white scum appeared to look like some sort of detergent or foam which had washed down the city’s drains.

Last year some 400 million baht was spent re-building some of Pattaya’s beaches which end up damaged and washed out to sea any time there are heavy rains.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

