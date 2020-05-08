Thai family heads out on a 1,000 kilometre trek on clapped-out motorbike | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Thai family heads out on a 1,000 kilometre trek on clapped-out motorbike
One family had a mission to get home, but with a broken down motorbike, it was some of the communities along the way that helped them to complete their journey. About a week ago, a mother and her two children set off on their trip using a run-down motorbike and sidecar (saleng). They had a nearly 1,000 km journey ahead of them, from Pattaya to their home in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.
The family broke down in Tak, about halfway home. They were broke and could not fix the bike on their own. With help from the local Tak community, the family was able to get up and running again.
They made it to Lampang on Tuesday where they were checked by health officials. It’s unclear if the bike broke down again, but according to Khaosod, volunteers from Mae Sai organised a van and pickup truck to take the family back home.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai City Life
Unemployed elephants in Thailand’s north trek home
The Covid-19 crisis has affected the livelihoods of countless millions of Thais… not all of them human.
Elephant camps in Chiang Mai, and elsewhere in Thailand’s north, have been devastated by the drop in tourism, forcing some to close and having to leave their elephants without food to survive. More than 100 are now marching up to 150 kilometres back to their home provinces.
The situation has become critical. World Animal Protection, based in London, says as many as 2,000 elephants are at risk of starvation because their owners are struggling to feed them.
Chiang Mai’s Save Elephant Foundation has been promoting the elephants’ return to their natural habitats. The foundation supports fundraising efforts to feed animals still housed at tourist parks, but believes it’s good for them to return to their natural environment where they can learn to be more self-sufficient. Since April, more than 100 of the animals have marched from all over Chiang Mai back to their homeland in Mae Chaem, where members of the Karen ethnic minority live and traditionally keep elephants.
Save Elephant’s founder, Saengduean Chailert, says the project to send unemployed elephants home is in response to desperate appeals from their owners. The group promotes settling elephants where they can live alongside villagers in sustainable eco-friendly communities, believing many of the animals are abused at some high-profile tourist attractions.
Sadudee Serichevee owns 4 elephants in Chiang Mai’s Mae Wang district. He followed the foundation’s approach and set up his own small Karen Elephant Experience park with elephants brought from Ban Huay Bong, his wife’s village. But his good intentions were no match for the virus.
“At first I thought the situation would be back to normal within a month or two. At the end of April, I lost all hope.”
He and his wife agreed to bring their elephants back to her village because they could no longer shoulder the monthly expenses of close to 200,000 baht for rental of land and facilities, salaries for handlers and food. Elephants eat as much as 300 kilograms a day of grass and vegetables.
They convinced some other owners to make the 150 kilometre trek on foot with them. Trucking the animals is impossibly expensive for owners of small parks, and elephants can only maintain a walking speed of over 7 kilometres per hour.
Their caravan of 11 elephants, owners and handlers set out on April 30, traveling over hills, on paved and dirt roads. They were greeted by a welcome party on their arrival at Ban Huay Bong last Monday.
Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning about possible tropical storms that will affect four regions around Thailand. The country is currently in the shoulder season between the hot season and the coming wet season.
“The rather strong high-pressure system covers the Northeast, the East, the Central, the North and the South China Sea while hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand. Outbreaks of summer storms, accompanying with thunderstorms, lighting strikes, gusty winds and hail is possible for some areas of the North.”
“The strong easterly wind prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. More rain with isolated heavy rain and gusty wind will be forecast for the areas. The strong wind and waves over the lower Gulf from Surat Thani southward are likely 1- 2 metres and about 2 metres in the thundershower areas.”
“People are advised to avoid being in open spaces, under big trees or big advertising posters.”
Regions affected for the rest of today…
Northern region
Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaengpet, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeastern region
Loei, Nong Bualampoo, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central region
Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi.
Eastern region
Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Southern region
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Thailand’s northeastern, central and eastern provinces are threatened with tropical storm today. The country is currently in the shoulder season transitioning from the dry season to the wet season. Traditionally, Songkran, on April 13 each year, is the celebration of the coming wet season, coinciding with the Thai New Year.
“According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a high-pressure wedge will move down from southern China and this may trigger a tropical storm, lightning strikes and hail storms in some areas of the northeastern region in the next 24 hours. Locals are advised to stay indoors and refrain from sheltering under advertising boards or trees that may be uprooted by the storm.”
The TMD says that there is a “rather strong high-pressure system covering north-eastern Thailand and the South China Sea, which is expected to extend to the Central and eastern Thailand today, while hot to very hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand”.
