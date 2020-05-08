8 new Covid-19 case, total now 3,000, no new deaths (Friday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
8 new Covid-19 case, total now 3,000, no new deaths (Friday)
The spokesman of the Covid19 Coronavirus Situation Administration, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, announced 8 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 at this morning’s daily press briefing in Bangkok, maintaining the recent trend of single-digit daily increases. The new cases take Thailand’s total to 3,000 since the beginning of the outbreak. No new deaths were reported, leaving the tally at 55.
All of the 8 cases announced today were located in the deep South and either imported by, or associated with, people who recently travelled from Malaysia.
5 of the new cases are in the Sadao district, Songkhla, all imported by illegal migrants from Malaysia, women aged 19-30 who were already in state quarantine and had no exposure to the general public.
The 3 others, a 45 year old man and two 51 year old men, were detected by proactive testing in Yala province, also at the border with Malaysia, and connected to confirmed patients who had recently visited there.
Only 161 patients remain under treatment for Covid19 in the entire country, with 12 more people being fully recovered and released since yesterday.
Of the 3,000 current cases, 2,784 have fully recovered and been released, making Thailand’s recovery rate 93%. Chachoengsao, Nakhon Sawan, Phayao, and Surat Thani have joined the list of provinces without any new cases reported in the last 28 days.
There have been more than 3.84 million confirmed cases globally and around 269,500 deaths
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Nation Thailand
Bangkok hospitals use baby face shields, US health officials say it could be dangerous
While Bangkok hospitals say they are protecting newborn babies from the coronavirus with baby-sized face shields, health authorities in the US disagree with the move, and even claim it could be dangerous.
The US Centre of Disease Control says an infant face shield could increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome as well as suffocation or strangulation.
Since infants and newborns often toss and turn in bed, the nose and mouth could become blocked by the face shield and suffocate, according to a CDC report on the matter.
“Parts of the shield can also get caught around the neck and cause them to suffocate.”
They say that there is no data supporting the use of infant face shields for protection against the coronavirus.
SOURCE: US Centre of Disease Control
Thai Health Minister says China, South Korea no longer virus hotspots
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has provisionally approved a suggestion from Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that China and South Korea be removed from the list of Covid-19 “hotspots”. Nation Thailand reports that the number of confirmed cases in each country has now dropped into single digits and attempts are being made to re-establish economic and social ties between Thailand and the two countries.
However, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says these ties will be restored gradually and there will be no sudden return to freedom of movement for Chinese or South Korean citizens coming to Thailand, or any other country.
“The PM and the CCSA committee agreed with Anutin’s proposal. However, various steps must be taken carefully, especially those related to travelling abroad. If a country is removed from the list, we must manage access rather than allowing freedom of movement.”
The director general of the Department of Disease Control, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoen, agrees that while it may be time to remove China and South Korea from the countries considered high-risk for Covid-19 transmission, doing so does not give carte blanche to citizens of those countries to enter Thailand, particularly while the Kingdom is under emergency decree.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
BTS and MRT roll out better preventative and social distancing measures
Since there has been a lot of backlash and social media scuttlebutt about the lack of social distancing on MRT and BTS train systems, the MD of the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company, Sombat Kitjalaksak, has moved to apply improved social distancing measures by prioritising access to services in the station, platform, train, both at normal times and rush hours, to prevent any further Covid-19 infection.
“The MRT will continue to emphasise and increase the strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. As people have begun to return to their normal life.”
From yesterday onwards, in the case of crowded passenger areas, there will be changes made to these 3 target areas…
- The entrance – exit of the station before entering the ticket sales area.
- Before entering the automatic ticket gate.
- Before entering the train
Additional carriages have been added to transport commuters during the morning rush hour on the blue line, and the purple line in the evening rush hour to reduce passenger congestion as well.
The MRT will also increase cleaning operations by spraying disinfectant in the carriages at the terminal station during peak hours. For the inside of the stations additional alcohol gel stations have been added on every floor and the densely populated terminals will be cleaned during rush hours to keep the sanitary level up to standard.
“MRT has taken many precaution measures to prevent the spread of germs, such as passengers wearing masks all the time. Temperature checks before entering every station throughout the day. Spacing at various points and inside the train at least 1 metre, cleaning the black plastic ticket-tokens, and adding an online top-up system to reduce the usage of cash.”
However, BTS SkyTrain officials ask for cooperation for passengers to allow spare time for travelling.
“Clean hands with alcohol before and after entering the train system. For those who feel sick or have a fever, ask for cooperation to refrain from using public transportation.”
SOURCE: Thai Rath
