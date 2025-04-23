The Taste of Childhood Memories: EKKALUCK to stage four-hands collaboration with Chef Tor & Chef X

The Taste of Childhood Memories: EKKALUCK to stage four-hands collaboration with Chef Tor & Chef X
EKKALUCK at Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection, unveiled an exclusive four-hands culinary experience, Taste of Childhood Memories, featuring two of Marriott International’s celebrated chefs: Teerathep “Tor” Tishabhiromya, Executive Chef of Madi Paidi Bangkok, and Attapol “X” Thangthong, Executive Chef of Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse.

Over the next two months, the duo will share their most cherished dishes, including traditional Thai recipes passed down through generations from their grandmothers, offering a unique culinary journey that highlights their creativity, skill, and culinary heritage.

Chef Tor and Chef X (Left image); Chef Tor with his grandmother (Right image)

This collaboration will start at EKKALUCK, where Chef Tor and Chef X will craft a vibrant appetiser of Moo Sub Thord Sa-mun Prai (herb marinated deep-fried minced pork with chili mayo & sriracha gel). It is a version of a childhood dish that Chef Tor’s grandmother used to make him, cleverly blending herbs together to encourage the young boy to eat his greens.

Chef X’s soup, Gaeng Liang Fuk Thong Poo Kub Khao Tung Rae Bai Ka Prao (Thai spicy crab & pumpkin soup with rice cracker & holy basil) is based on a family recipe for gaeng liang, a traditional Thai soup which he elevated to win a gold medal at the Culinary World Cup.

Food presented at EKKALUCK
Moo Sub Thord Sa-mun Prai, Gaeng Liang Fuk Thong Poo Kub Khao Tung Rae Bai Ka Prao, Hor Mok Pla Chon, and Khao Pad Nam Prik Ka-pi Pla Too

Chef Tor will then present a memorable main course of Hor Mok Pla Chon (steamed river fish in red curry paste with Indian mulberry leaves & coconut). It is one of the first recipes he helped his grandmother to prepare which features elements that remain a family secret to this day, as well as Khao Pad Nam Prik Ka-pi Pla Too (tossed jasmine rice with spicy shrimp paste dip & fried Thai mackerel), a comforting home-style dish reimagined with a modern twist.

Chef X will present two styles of his grandmother’s signature massaman curry – See Krong Massaman Wine Daeng (stewed beef short-rib in massaman curry with port wine sauce), and Nong Kae Massaman Wine Daeng (stewed lamb shank mussaman curry with port wine sauce) – which contain over 20 different ingredients and hold a truly special place in his heart.

This memorable menu then concludes with Chef X’s take on Khao Niew Ma-muang (mango sticky rice), a timeless Thai dessert which is tied to his childhood in Ban Pong, where sweet Ok Rong mangoes bloom every April.

Massaman Curry and Khao Niew Ma-muang

When and where to eat it?

The four-hands collaboration will be staged from April 25 to May 25 with an à la carte offering for lunch and dinner 11am to 10.30pm at EKKALUCK. Prices start from 353++ Thai baht per dish.

From May 26 to June 25, the two chefs will present a daily buffet dinner from 6pm to 10pm at Praya Kitchen, the vibrant dining destination at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse. As part of the experience, the buffet will feature a rotating selection of dishes, with the special menu highlight of the month. It is priced at 1,988++ Thai baht per person.

For more information and to book your place at EKKALUCK, please call +66 (0) 2 127 5999, email auto.bkkbh.ekkaluck@autographhotels.com or https://sevn.ly/xXz3zBoh, follow us on LINE @ekkaluckbangkok, or visit www.ekkaluckbangkok.com.

To learn more and to reserve an urban escape at Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection, visit www.madipaidibangkok.com.

