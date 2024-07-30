Severe flooding in Chanthaburi and Trat amid relentless rainfall

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Severe flooding gripped Chanthaburi and Trat yesterday, as relentless rainfall continued to batter the regions.

Heavy downpours, driven by the convergence of the monsoon trough over northern Thailand and upper Laos along with a moderate southwest monsoon, have caused significant water accumulation in these eastern provinces, according to Paitoon Kengkarnchang from the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).

To combat the rising water levels, the ONWR has mobilised relevant agencies to the affected areas, using the emergency front-line water command centre in Rayong to spearhead coordination efforts. Rainfall and water levels are projected to stabilise within the next three to seven days, but residents have been urged to remain vigilant and stay updated about the situation.

Chanthaburi has been hit particularly hard over the past three days. Makham district recorded a substantial 339 millimetres of rainfall, while Khlung district saw 330 millimetres. This deluge has disrupted the lives of over 3,400 households across eight districts and 32 sub-districts from July 27 to today.

The water levels might rise slightly due to anticipated high tides in the evening, potentially increasing by 20-30 centimetres before receding by early tomorrow morning.

Forecasts indicate that Chanthaburi could receive an additional 200-250 millimetres of rain from today through tomorrow, July 31, with heavy showers expected in Makham, Khlung, Khao Khitchakut, Mueang Chanthaburi, and Laem Sing districts. Such conditions are likely to maintain the elevated water levels in the Chanthaburi River for the next three to seven days.

In Trat, the past 24 hours have been equally challenging. The torrential rains have affected over 304 households, three government buildings, and five boats, and have caused flooding on five main highways. Emergency response units have been deployed to assist, with mobile units providing updates and irrigation department staff closely monitoring the evolving situation.

Local government and disaster prevention agencies are actively providing immediate assistance, distributing essential supplies, and working tirelessly to drain the floodwaters.

The ONWR and other relevant bodies continue their efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods on residents, focusing on efficient coordination and rapid response to minimise damage and ensure safety, said Paitoon Kengkarnchang, emphasising the coordinated efforts being made on the ground.

“The ONWR is committed to addressing the flooding issues promptly and effectively to support the affected communities.”

Emergency teams remain on high alert, and residents are advised to heed warnings and instructions from authorities to stay safe during this challenging period, reported Pattaya News.