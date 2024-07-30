Thai gambling king seeks justice after assassination attempt in jail

Photo via Workpoint Today

An imprisoned Thai gambling king hired a lawyer to seek justice after a fellow inmate attempted to kill him inside Bang Kwang Central Prison near Bangkok.

The lawyer, Withun Keng-ngan, disclosed details of the assassination attempt against Apirak “Po” Chat-arnon, also known as Sia Po, during an interview with Channel 3 on July 30. Withun and Sia Po’s family are preparing to report the incident to the Ministry of Justice, expressing concern that Sia Po might die in prison.

Withun explained that he had recently spoken with Sia Po and learned of the attempt on his life, which occurred at the beginning of this year. Sia Po revealed that an inmate had tried to stab him with an iron rod measuring approximately 1.25 metres.

Fortunately, another inmate intervened, and Sia Po was not injured. However, Sia Po suspects that someone outside the prison orchestrated the attack and hired the prisoner to execute the plan.

Withun noted that the attacker appeared to have more privileges than other inmates, as he possessed a key to a storage room that should have been held by prison guards.

The attacker was questioned after the attempt and stated that his motive was to gain acceptance from other inmates. He believed that killing Sia Po, a powerful figure within the prison, would earn him respect from his peers.

Unfair treatment

Withun said that the attacker’s claim seemed unreasonable and agreed with Sia Po that someone wanted to kill him.

Aside from the assassination attempt, Withun also wanted to complain about the inequality in the prison. The lawyer claimed that Sia Po’s family were allowed to meet him only once a week while other inmates could meet their family members every day.

Sia Po also reckons he received inappropriate treatment after he coughed up some blood. The prison guards reportedly accused Sia Po of faking the blood with watermelon. Withun insisted that Sia Po coughed up blood because of his heavy cigarette smoking before being jailed.

Withun revealed that he attempted to contact the prison director but failed, so he and Sia Po’s family would visit the Justice Ministry very soon.

In 2022, Sia Po was arrested and sentenced to 50 years and 48 months in jail for gambling operations and money laundering. His imprisonment was reduced to 20 years according to the maximum punishment under Thai law.

His wife and some members of his gang were charged as well but his mother managed to evade arrest and remains at large, according to an MGR Online report.