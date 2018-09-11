Connect with us

Pattaya

Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

A fight in Pattaya’s Walking Street at the weekend ended up as a disagreement between two British friends, one of them the owner of the bar where the fight took place. But it was the Thai bouncer at the bar who ended up being hit.

Pattaya News reports that the two British men have been fined a total of 15,000 baht after Pattaya police sat them down for a ‘chat’.

The whole late night spat ended up in hugs and polite wais – the good name and ‘world class resort’ status of Pattaya intact.

The Pattaya News reports the names of the two British tourists as Mark Jones and Kieran Flannery. They allegedly started fighting in a club owned by Kieran.

Thanachai Wansiripetch was one of the bouncers at the establishment who tried to intervene and move the fight outside. He ended up being hit for his part in trying to cool the situation down.

Keiran and Mark were fined 5,000 baht each for fighting in public and Mark got an additional 5,000 baht for hitting the Thai bouncer.

STORY: Pattaya News

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Pattaya

Walking street scuffle ends up in hugs and wais

The Thaiger

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 11, 2018

By

A fight in Pattaya's Walking Street at the weekend ended up as a disagreement between two British friends. But it was the Thai bouncer at one of the bars who ended up being hit.

Pattaya News reports that the two British men have been fined a total of 15,000 baht after Pattaya police sat them down for a 'chat'.

The whole late night spat ended up in hugs and polite wais - the good name and 'world class resort' status of Pattaya intact.

The Pattaya News reports the names of the two British tourists as Mark Jones and Kieran Flannery. They allegedly started fighting in a club owned by Kieran.

Thanachai Wansiripetch was one of the bouncers at the establishment who tried to intervene and move the fight outside. He ended up being hit for his part in trying to cool the situation down.

Keiran and Mark were fined 5,000 baht each for fighting in public and Mark got an additional 5,000 baht for hitting the Thai bouncer.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Drug and pool parties busted after residents complain about short-term villa rentals

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

September 9, 2018

By

PHOTOS: We Love Pattaya

The Bang Lamung district chief has sent in police to check on complaints that pool villas in a Huay Yai estate were being rented on a daily basis for noisy parties. Ads for the properties owned by De Ville Group were on Facebook contravening hotel regulations.

We Love Pattaya reports that a sting was conducted at one of four properties. The 3,900 baht fee was paid for a one-day rental and once 36 year old Wirawan Janlert opened the house door they were busted. The money used had been photocopied to ensure everything was done properly, and returned to the police coffers.

As a bonus in another property there were ten more young people having a noisy party as well. Five of them tested positive for drugs - four women and one man - and were taken in for questioning.

In that case, 28 year old Panupol Thumporn was charged with operating a hotel without permission and incorrect use of a premises.  W...
Continue Reading

Pattaya

The death of a Canadian found floating off Chonburi remains a mystery

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 days ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

Mystery still surrounds the death of a 46 year old Canadian found by fishermen floating in the sea off the Chonburi coast early yesterday (Wednesday).

https://www.facebook.com/thethaigernews/posts/1873073676103785

Daily News reports that the victim was wearing trousers and shoes when he was found. Laem Chabang police responded to the call with the Sawang Pratheep Sri Racha emergency response team.

The man's body was floating 4 kilometres offshore and assessed as having been dead for at least four days.

He has been identified as Jason Williams. Daily News hasn't reported how the ID was made. Mr Williams was wearing black trousers and black and red canvas shoes.

Police report that there were no injuries on the body. There were two tattoos on the body - a skull on the left wrist and a squid on the right shoulder.

Police say it was not yet possible to say how the victim died though they speculated ...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending