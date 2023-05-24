Prime suspect in Pattaya woman’s brutal murder arrested in rural Thai village

Photo via The Pattaya News

In a rural village in Sakon Nakhon, northeastern Thailand, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of a young Pattaya woman was apprehended and is now being transported to Pattaya for further investigation.

The murder of Rattana Thammarak sent shockwaves through the Pattaya community and law enforcement. The 32 year old suffered at least ten stab wounds to her face, neck, shoulder, and upper body and was left dead in her apartment for several days. The gruesome scene was discovered by a cleaner and the landlord after they noticed an unusual smell and entered the apartment.

Pattaya Police identified several men who had visited Rattana on the day of the murder, but their main focus was on Watcharaphon Ansongkram, nicknamed “Kik Kilo 10,” who was the last person seen alive with the victim on CCTV. The 39 year old fled from his residence in the Sattahip area, but law enforcement in Kalasin, in collaboration with Pattaya Police, managed to track his mobile phone signal to the Kalasin border.

Kik was found by Pol. Lt. Gen. Suwan Chiena Winthawat, Chief of Police of Kalasin Province, in coordination with the Chon Buri Provincial Investigation Team, in the rural village of Kut Bak, located at the border of Kalasin. He was staying in a wooden hut in a run-down area and was calmly smoking a cigarette when law enforcement arrested him under the Pattaya provincial court arrest warrant 230/2566 dated Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Kik did not speak to investigators or immediately enter a plea and was being transported to Pattaya overnight. He is being charged with assaulting another person until death.

Ratana’s mother, 59 year old Samran, and her 28 year old brother, Aumnatch, along with other relatives, arrived at the apartment where the murder took place to conduct a spiritual ceremony to invite Ratana’s spirit to return home. They had travelled from Amnat Charoen Province.