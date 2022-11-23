Pattaya
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Police are going after Pattaya’s transgender sex workers. Last night, a team of Pattaya Police and Tourist Police inspected Beach Road, arrested 36 suspected transgender sex workers, and took them to the station for identity recording.
The inspection’s leader, Police Lieutenant Colonel Pitchaya Khiaoplueng, stressed to the suspects that they could not loiter on the beach and offer sexual services to people walking by because it was against Thailand’s prostitution law, and damaged Pattaya’s tourism reputation.
All suspects were released, and Pattaya police pledged to continue their crackdown on prostitution every day, The Pattaya News reported.
The inspection came after anonymous complaints to the police. It also comes two days before the Pattaya International Fireworks festival, which is expected to draw over 100,000 tourists.
As a major tourism and party hotspot, Pattaya has regularly reported transgender individuals committing crimes. There have been over a dozen incidents this year of transgender thieves pickpocketing cash and jewellery from tourists, mainly Indian tourists.
Last week, an Indian tourist in Pattaya reported that a transgender sex worker had stolen his pricey wristwatch. The tourist said the sex worker had also been aggressive and refused to pay back his 1,500 baht after he found out they were transgender.
Pattaya is not the only tourist hotspot reporting issues with transgender sex workers. Today, it was reported that business operators on Patong’s Bangla Road want transgender sex workers to be “cleaned up,” in addition to food and drink vendors.
The president of the Patong Entertainment Business Association said there were consistent complaints about the sex workers being aggressive and pickpocketing.
One transgender foundation in Pattaya has expressed concern about stereotypes spreading due to these crimes. In July, the deputy director of the Pattaya Sisters Foundation urged people not to stereotype the transgender community and says the group of people stealing around Pattaya doesn’t represent the entire community.
Time will tell if police in Thailand’s tourism hotspots can get find a solution to these crimes.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Iconic “Goonies” house on sale in Oregon
One-third of adult Thai citizens applied for welfare
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Thailand News Today | 36 sex workers in Pattaya arrested for prostitution
Hotel loan program extended through June 2023
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
FIFA warns Thailand World Cup broadcast will be cut off after illegal access spotted
Alleged Chinese drug tycoon married to Thai policewoman surrenders to police
Brazil’s far-right president challenges election results
Airlines argue that flights only need one pilot
Man crashes car into elephant at Khao Yai National Park
Free of toxic assets, Manchester United goes on sale
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Arabs spring surprise – the shocking history of FIFA World Cups
Bangladeshi terrorists who hacked American blogger to death escape
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Thailand gets 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence
New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Expats2 days ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Board of Investment2 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Transport3 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
-
Expats2 days ago
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
-
Crime2 days ago
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
-
Crime2 days ago
Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs