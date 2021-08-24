Pattaya
Pfizer vaccine being administered to eligible foreign residents in Pattaya
Qualifying foreign residents in Pattaya are receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine this week, as part of the rollout in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The Pattaya News reports that administration of Pfizer kicked off this week, but that many Pattaya residents have criticised the slow pace of inoculation.
Yesterday, health officials continued to administer vaccines at Central Festival Pattaya Beach, near Bangkok Hospital Pattaya. The site has served as a vaccination centre for over a week now.
In order to be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, foreign residents in Pattaya must meet certain criteria and have registered ahead of time. Walk-in appointments are not available. According to the Pattaya News report, foreigners over the age of 60 or who have certain underlying health conditions, must register at Thailandintervac.com. It’s reported that registration is also open to foreign businesspeople, investors, and Elite Visa holders.
Officials say that foreigners who previously registered through https://expatvac.consular.go.th/ remain eligible for vaccination and will be notified of their appointment date, although there has been no confirmation of when this might be.
The Pattaya News reports that over 800 registered foreign residents have now received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The rollout at Central Festival Pattaya Beach is taking place Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm. Only people who’ve received an email confirming their appointment will be accepted.
Meanwhile, it’s understood that Bangkok Hospital Pattaya is also offering first dose vaccines to foreign residents.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
