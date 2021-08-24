Connect with us

Pattaya

Pfizer vaccine being administered to eligible foreign residents in Pattaya

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Marco Verch on Unsplash

Qualifying foreign residents in Pattaya are receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine this week, as part of the rollout in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The Pattaya News reports that administration of Pfizer kicked off this week, but that many Pattaya residents have criticised the slow pace of inoculation.

Yesterday, health officials continued to administer vaccines at Central Festival Pattaya Beach, near Bangkok Hospital Pattaya. The site has served as a vaccination centre for over a week now.

In order to be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, foreign residents in Pattaya must meet certain criteria and have registered ahead of time. Walk-in appointments are not available. According to the Pattaya News report, foreigners over the age of 60 or who have certain underlying health conditions, must register at Thailandintervac.com. It’s reported that registration is also open to foreign businesspeople, investors, and Elite Visa holders.

Officials say that foreigners who previously registered through https://expatvac.consular.go.th/ remain eligible for vaccination and will be notified of their appointment date, although there has been no confirmation of when this might be.

The Pattaya News reports that over 800 registered foreign residents have now received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The rollout at Central Festival Pattaya Beach is taking place Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm. Only people who’ve received an email confirming their appointment will be accepted.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that Bangkok Hospital Pattaya is also offering first dose vaccines to foreign residents.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Recent comments:
image
HappyExpat
2021-08-24 11:54
I'm supposed to get my first jab of Pfizer tomorrow (Wednesday). I'll let you know how that goes.
image
Rebel
2021-08-24 11:59
They started a week ago. I got my first Pfizer jab the 18th and will get the next the 8th of September. Thank you to the US for the donation
image
ThailandRyan
2021-08-24 12:09
8 minutes ago, Rebel said: They started a week ago. I got my first Pfizer jab the 18th and will get the next the 8th of September. Thank you to the US for the donation Excellent to hear that folks…
image
Stardust
2021-08-24 13:01
1 hour ago, HappyExpat said: I'm supposed to get my first jab of Pfizer tomorrow (Wednesday). I'll let you know how that goes. Today there was a comment that is also possible to get a jab for foreigners under 60…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

