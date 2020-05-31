2 teens on motorbike killed at infamous Pattaya U-turn | The Thaiger

2 teenagers died at the scene after their motorbike collided with a car at a U-turn in South Pattaya just before curfew came into effect on Friday night. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 10:45pm at the notorious U-turn in front of a Pattaya Makro store, the scene of many of multiple deaths and incidents in recent years.

Police, emergency responders and reporters arrived to find the damaged vehicle and motorbike as well as a crowd at the scene who had witnessed the event. The bodies of a 14 year old male and female teenager were found on the road. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon foundation attempted to provide first aid but were unsuccessful.

Friends of the teens told The Pattaya News that they were heading back home on other motorbikes. When the two victims were making a U-turn on their motorbike they lost control and both driver and passenger fell on the road where they were hit by an oncoming vehicle. Neither teen was wearing a helmet.

The vehicle’s driver, a 23 year old woman whose name is being withheld pending an investigation, and who was visibly shaken by the incident, told police the 2 victims had run through the U-Turn quickly and she was tragically unable to avoid hitting them. She is co-operating with Pattaya Police in the ongoing investigation.

The U turn in question has a long and tragic history, even being ordered permanently closed at one point and only just recently opened to one-way turns in a single direction to Sattahip.

SOURCE: ThePattaya News