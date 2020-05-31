2 teens on motorbike killed at infamous Pattaya U-turn | The Thaiger

Road deaths
2 teens on motorbike killed at infamous Pattaya U-turn
2 teenagers died at the scene after their motorbike collided with a car at a U-turn in South Pattaya just before curfew came into effect on Friday night. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 10:45pm at the notorious U-turn in front of a Pattaya Makro store, the scene of many of multiple deaths and incidents in recent years.
Police, emergency responders and reporters arrived to find the damaged vehicle and motorbike as well as a crowd at the scene who had witnessed the event. The bodies of a 14 year old male and female teenager were found on the road. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon foundation attempted to provide first aid but were unsuccessful.
Friends of the teens told The Pattaya News that they were heading back home on other motorbikes. When the two victims were making a U-turn on their motorbike they lost control and both driver and passenger fell on the road where they were hit by an oncoming vehicle. Neither teen was wearing a helmet.
The vehicle’s driver, a 23 year old woman whose name is being withheld pending an investigation, and who was visibly shaken by the incident, told police the 2 victims had run through the U-Turn quickly and she was tragically unable to avoid hitting them. She is co-operating with Pattaya Police in the ongoing investigation.
The U turn in question has a long and tragic history, even being ordered permanently closed at one point and only just recently opened to one-way turns in a single direction to Sattahip.
SOURCE: ThePattaya News
Pattaya
Crane truck hits power lines, starts electrical fire in Pattaya’s Walking Street
An electrical fire broke out in Pattaya’s famous Walking Street today after a truck delivering construction materials failed to lower its crane to resting position and hit power wires around noon. Power to the area was cut off and emergency workers, firefighters and Pattaya Police spent over an hour putting out the fire and disentangling the truck from the wires.
The incident caused some property damage in the area as well as delaying traffic on nearby Beach Road. Pattaya Police did not indicate whether they would press any charges against the driver for failing to secure the crane properly. before hitting the power wires.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Phuket
Police arrest 21 curfew violators in Phuket, and raid a party in Pattaya
Police in the southern island province of Phuket arrested 21 people last night for violating the national curfew imposed to fight the spread of Covid-19.
Teams of officials and volunteers conducting night patrols across the province from 11pm to 4am and found 21 people out during the period without authorisation or justifiable reason. One of them was found possessing some bottles of kratom drug cocktail.
All were taken to the district police station for legal action.
Meanwhile, 30 teenagers were caught for violating the emergency decree and the night curfew by joining a birthday party at a house in Banglamung, near Pattaya, in Chon Buri early this morning. 14 male students were arrested and taken the Huay Yai police station.
Police raided the house in Huay Yai, Banglamuang district about 3.30am with dozens of teenagers dancing inside. Some were in pyjamas and others in school uniforms. The party was being streamed live on Facebook. The deputy superintendent says the arrests followed a tip-off from neighbours that a birthday party was held at the house.
Between April 3 and May 29, a total of 1,820 people in 1,762 cases were arrested for curfew violations in Phuket. Police say the provincial court has already handed down rulings on 1,403.
This Monday, June 1, the curfew will be shortened for a second time, to 11pm-3am.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
National figures for Covid-19 cases in Thailand (May 30)
Today the spokeswomen from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul announced just 1 new Covid-19 case. She revealed that the single confirmed case was an imported case from Saudi Arabia – a male Thai student who is now in state quarantine. This raises the national total to 3,077.
No additional death reported today leaving the accumulated toll at 57.
“Local infections significantly slowed and over the last 2 weeks, 43 of 52 new cases were Thais who had arrived from abroad.”
Over the past two days there have been 11 cases on each day, a jump from the single digit report days for the weeks before, but all imported cases.
“The student boarded a bus to the checkpoint at the Malaysian border on Monday and was put in a state quarantine facility in Narathiwat province. He tested negative on that day but 3 days later he had a fever, a cough and shortness of breath. A retest showed he was infected and he was sent to Narathiwat Hospital.”
Health officials will conduct retests on 39 other returnees who had been on the same bus.
59 patients still remain in hospital in Thailand.
Chon Buri, where Pattaya is located, has had no new confirmed cases in 46 days. Pattaya City has had no new recorded cases in 36 days.
Phuket marks it 5th day without any new Covid-19 cases.
SOURCE: Pattaya News | Bangkok Post
Trending
