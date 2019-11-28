Pattaya taxi drivers attacked by group of Grab drivers | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya taxi drivers attacked by group of Grab drivers

May Taylor

4 hours ago

Taxi spats are now turning into taxi wars over challenges to ‘turf’ long established by traditional taxi services in Thailand, now under pressure from the newer app-based services.

The most recent scuffle in Pattaya where over 10 Grab drivers have allegedly attacked a group of regular taxi drivers.

Reports by Thai-language 77kaoded and The Pattaya News say the incident took place on Tuesday night at a metered taxi stand.

Police were called around 10.30pm by witnesses (video below) anxious to curb the brawl where three taxi drivers ended up with minor injuries. ‘Regular’ taxi drivers at the scene told police the fight was started by nearly 12 Grab drivers, some in Grab uniform, who then sped away.

Although it’s unclear why the brawl started, The Pattaya News reports that it appeared to be about one group stealing business from the other. The three injured taxi drivers have filed a police report and confirm they intend to press charges against both the drivers and Grab.

This latest incident comes as Grab drivers in Pattaya protest against their working conditions through a series of strikes and refusals to make deliveries.

SOURCE: 77kaoded.com | The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Mother and two year old escape Pattaya blaze

Greeley Pulitzer

1 day ago

November 27, 2019

A mother and her two year old son have survived a blazing apartment fire in Pattaya. Firefighters were called to the apartment building just off Third Road, near a popular coffee shop.

They arrived to find an intense fire destroying the entire top floor of the building. It took around twenty minutes to control the fire which started near the roof. The exact location is still being investigated.

One resident said she heard a noise on the roof while lying in bed. At first, she thought it was raining, she says.

She smelled smoke and got up to investigate, when she saw a massive fire had broken out. She took her sleeping son and safely ran from the building as smoke filled her apartment. No one else lived in the building so no one was injured in the blaze. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Pattaya CCTVs weren’t working along busy soi to identify snatch and grab thieves

The Thaiger

2 days ago

November 26, 2019

PHOTO: Ruk Siam News

Pattaya City Hall say that all their CCTV cameras along a busy Soi were working on the night a Russian family were robbed. Not a single camera in the area of Soi 14 to 16 Na Klua, Banglamung, was working when a Russian family were robbed last night.

According to the police report, two men on a motorcycle drove up behind a husband and wife and their child and tried to snatch a green bag from the 39 year old Russian lady. She told police the bag contained two phones, $US400 in cash, about a thousand baht and documents.

A witness told the police that neither of the assailants on the motorbike were even wearing a helmet to hide their identity.

Lt-Col Piyapong Ensarn of the Pattaya tourist police headed to the scene to help Bang Lamung officers. He suggested that the thieves were also responsible for a similar theft the week before. Another case has led to similar claims last week.

Lt-Col Piyapong hopes that some of the CCTV cameras along the gang’s escape route could actually be working and they can get some further clues as to their identity. Neither the witness or the victims were able to identify the brand of the motorcycle or details about the number plate.

SOURCE: Ruk Siam News | ThaiVisa

Pattaya

Relatives claim magic amulet saved child’s life in horror crash that killed the rest of his family

May Taylor

2 days ago

November 26, 2019

A couple and their child were killed in a horrific car accident at the weekend, but relatives claim that a second child in the car survived, thanks to a special religious amulet.

The Pattaya News reports that the accident took place in Sattahip, just outside Pattaya, when the car carrying the family crashed into a light pole at high speed, causing the vehicle to catch fire and explode.

Now the relatives of the sole survivor, a two year old boy, are crediting an amulet given to him by his grandparents for saving his life.

The boy sustained minor injuries, including a broken arm. A family member, Sanan Khaochan, says the boy is too young to grasp what has happened. It’s understood Mr Sanan will be taking care of the boy following the tragic loss of his parents and an older sibling.

Mr Sanan claims the amulet given to the young boy by his grandparents contains magic powers that saved his life. He believes the boy will be seen as a miracle by those in his village.

He denied reports that the driver of the car – the boy’s father – was a drug user, or had any health conditions that may have contributed to the incident, adding that he drove the same route on a regular basis.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

