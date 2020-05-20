Pattaya police chief battles Thailand’s Iron Chef in cook-off for the needy – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya police chief battles Thailand’s Iron Chef in cook-off for the needy – VIDEO
Police in Pattaya are doing more than continue their project to cook food for the needy and unemployed: yesterday they had an upbeat cook-off between the police chief and a famous Thai TV chef. The project is designed for locals who are unemployed or furloughed due to the current Covid-19 crisis. Read more about that HERE.
The Pattaya City police chief took on Thai celebrity chef Kengraratwat Wichianrat, from the show Iron Chef Thailand. The chief is wearing the red hat in the video below:
They cooked around a hundred meals for some of the locals deeply affected by the lockdowns ad closure measures, while officers provided proper physical distancing, hygiene standards and a queue system for diners, all of whom ate for free.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
Today is a public holiday in Thailand to mark Visakha Bucha Day, the most significant day in the Buddhist calendar, commemorating three defining events in the life of the Lord Buddha; his birth, attaining enlightenment at 35 years old, and then his death 45 years later, which all occurred on the full-moon day of the sixth lunar month.
Visakha Bucha Day is one of the most important Buddhist holidays in the Thai calendar and this year it takes place on May 6, 2020. It is important as it was the day of three important incidents that occurred during the life of Lord Buddha. They all happened on full moon of the sixth lunar month.
Traditionally, Buddhists gather at temples to perform the ‘wian tien’ ritual, walking in circles three times around the main temple building with lighted candles. But this year the government has urged Buddhists not to gather together for this ritual and, instead, celebrate the event at home with family.
Buddha was born in India some 2,500 years ago as a rich prince, but he left that life of luxury to seek out wisdom from the wise hermits who lived in woodlands scattered throughout the region at the time. He felt disappointed, however, and instead meditated under a Bodhi tree. There, he is believed to have attained enlightenment at the age of 35 and to have formulated the basic tenets of Buddhism. Later, at age 80, he died. Buddhists believe he then entered the state of “nirvana” and escaped all suffering, death, and reincarnation.
In Thailand, Visakha Bucha Day is a time when the devout visit local temples to “make merit,” by giving donations and engaging in various rituals. While there, they also listen to sermons on Buddha’s teachings, meditate, recommit themselves to follow the precepts of Buddhism, and offer food to temple workers. Some also set birds or fish free as a means of eliminating “negative karma”.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Australians and New Zealanders commemorate ANZAC Day with driveway tributes
Australians and New Zealanders have stood outside their homes at dawn this morning to mark the annual ANZAC Day. This year’s tributes and salutes to the fallen who have served their countries at war have been from a distance. A new generation stood quietly at the entrance to their homes, in some cases wearing the medals of their relatives that served, to join in the 104 year tradition.
The national day of remembrance has become, certainly in the case of Australians, the most important day of commemoration and still attracts crowds for community parades and dawn services. ANZAC Day commemorates the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) at Gallipoli, in Turkey, during World War I in 1915.
Whilst the ‘Diggers’, the original Aussie and Kiwi soldiers that served in the Gallipoli campaign, are long since passed, the spirit continues. Indeed the popularity of the day, and the message, has found a new voice in the last couple of decades in new generations.
Its original commemoration and thanks to the Diggers that served in the fateful Gallipoli campaign has now morphed into something that reaches the newer generations. The day now broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and “the contribution and suffering of all those who have served”.
Of course the traditional dawn services, gatherings and parades were cancelled last month along with the bans on restrictions on gatherings around the two countries. But, instead, people were urged to hold a candle in their driveways and live stream their personal services.
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern had already acknowledged the disappointment in the ceremonies being cancelled for the first time in history.
“But that doesn’t mean we can’t show our support as a collective. As dawn breaks, we can stand at the end of those driveways, together in silence and pay tribute to those we should never forget.”
Australia’s PM Scott Morrison attended a closed dawn ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, which began at 6am and was broadcast nationally. Channel 9 covered the morning’s commemorations across the nation.
Usually, huge crowds gather at war memorials and community halls each year to attend dawn services But the home-bound tributes, no less significant or moving, included musicians playing the Last Post in suburban streets, while others shared pictures of poppy wreaths online and baked ANZAC biscuits (cookies) at home.
“ANZAC biscuits have long been associated with the ANZACs, a tradition established in World War I. It has been claimed that biscuits were sent by wives and women’s groups to soldiers abroad because the ingredients do not spoil easily and the biscuits kept well during naval transportation. They are a chewy treat made from oats, flour, butter and golden syrup.”
The Australia’s veterans group, the Returned Services League, encouraged “diggers”, now used broadly to describe service men and women, to call each other in lieu of the traditional marches and parades.
The two nation’s usually stage a joint ANZAC Day services at Gallipoli in Turkey, often a pilgrimage for many citizens, but these were also cancelled after travel bans made the grand service impossible. Once wartime foes, the Turks, Aussies and Kiwis now share a special bond, forged in war but remembered as a sacrifice of common people caught up in the tragedy of war.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Emergency decree extension will be discussed in next week’s cabinet meeting
“A meeting of cabinet ministers did not discuss an extension of the emergency decree.” – PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“The cabinet meeting did not consider extending the emergency decree, which is being enforced nationwide until April 30. The government is gathering related information, which will be presented to the cabinet meeting next week. The situation will depend on public cooperation and compliance with precautionary measures.”
“The government will have to be extra careful when deciding which measures can be eased.”
“Although fewer infections are now being reported nationally, the government cannot start to relax the measures that have been used to control the Covid-19 virus as it could lead to another spike of Covid-19 infections, and all the effort to date would go to waste.”
The Thai PM urged the public not to pressure the government and “cause others to be misinformed about the government’s work”.
Linking back to his plan to contact the country’s top 20 wealthiest people, the PM says…
“I wanted to know how their organisations are helping their employees and to gather ideas and opinions from all involved, as they can be used to support the government’s measures.”
Prayut added that he won’t be meeting the 20 billionaires in person, “and a distortion of these facts will not benefit anyone.”
SOURCE: Thai News PRDKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 20
Pattaya police chief battles Thailand’s Iron Chef in cook-off for the needy – VIDEO
Last Covid-19 patient in Songklanagarind hospital sent home
More trouble for ailing Thai Airways as Airbus calls in its debts
18 year old daughter allegedly raped multiple times by father
‘New normal’ seen in shopping malls across Bangkok
5 dead in high speed Surin crash
Chon Buri pedestrian dies in hit-and-run incident
Temple closes to mark decade since redshirt crackdown
Security guard stabbed to death in Samut Prakan
Man’s death raises alarm about homeless during the pandemic
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Thailand scores highest for mask-wearing in survey of ASEAN nations
Thai virus expert says careful consideration needed before reopening schools
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
Koh Tao residents caught without face masks made to do push-ups and jumping jacks – VIDEO
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
Shopping centres, department stores prepare to reopen tomorrow
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
- Politics3 days ago
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
- Crime1 day ago
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
- Business2 days ago
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
- Crime3 days ago
Mukdahan border police seize 480 kilograms of marijuana