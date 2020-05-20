Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 20 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Start off today with a sign of one of the new normals, at the Seacon Mall near Bang Na in Bangkok.
Here you can see that they’ve installed foot switches for the elevator system. First to call the elevator and then,once you’re inside, to select the floor and close the doors. Luckily in the case of this elevator there were only 5 floors. Going to be a mess of foot switches for some of the higher buildings.
Most of Thailand placed on storm alert
As Thailand continues to feel a few effects of cyclone Amphan, officials from 62 of Thailand’s 76 provinces have been ordered to monitor for possibilities of flash flooding until tomorrow.
Authorities say 223 households in Nan, Lampang, Kalasin, Surin, Amnat Charoen, and Uthai Thani have already suffered damage from thunderstorms influenced by the wider effects of the huge cyclone, which is centred to the west in the Bay of Bengal and heading north towards the Indian-Bangladeshi coastal areas.
The effects on Thailand’s weather are not direct but the size of the storm has intensified the south-west monsoon.
Redshirts leader says “justice will never be served” over 2010 military crackdown
The leader of the “Redshirts”, political activists supportive of former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra, says the military government will never be held to account for a 2010 crackdown that cost the lives of nearly 100 people, most of them civilians.
His comments come just days after a spokesman for the Democrat Party, a member of the ruling government coalition, claimed the crackdown was legal.
Jatuporn Prompan was speaking at a Buddhist ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of government action that ended 3 months’ of anti-government protests in Bangkok during 2010.
And a Bangkok temple, where 6 people were shot and killed by the military during the 2010 “redshirt” political protests, was closed today.
A sign was put in front of Wat Pathum Wanaram saying it was closed for “disinfection”. But most Thai’s recognise the significance of the closure relating to the events a decade ago.
More about those events at thethaiger.com
Thai Airways’ credit rating downgraded
The credit rating for Thai Airways is being downgraded before bankruptcy and restructuring process start.
The Thai Rating and Information Services has downgraded the rating for Thai Airways and its rating for Thai Airway’s senior unsecured debentures from “BBB” to “C” while maintaining a negative Credit Alert.
Following the government’s resolution yesterday it seems that the national carrier has anticipated a freeze on all Thai Airway’s debt obligations under bankruptcy law. They will also be filing a petition for restructuring via Thailand’s Bankruptcy Court. It’s expected that once the court accepts the petition, it will trigger an automatic freeze on debt obligations.
Security guard stabbed to death in Samut Prakan
A female motorbike taxi driver has allegedly stabbed a security guard to death after a quarrel at a parking building in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok.
Police heard about the fatal stabbing of the 37 year old at 10am this morning. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood and had a stab wound on the left side of his chest.
The 66 year old suspect and her husband, aged 73, both motorcycle taxi drivers, waited for police at the scene of the crime. They told police they got into an argument with the security guard, a scuffle broke out and she accidentally stabbed the man in his side. The man died before help could arrive. The pair have been charged with manslaughter and police are continuing their investigation.
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
The Thai Government is debating whether to allow massage shops to reopen soon, provided treatment is limited to the lower body only.
Upper body massage, including the back, shoulders and neck, will not be permitted for now as it may involve a higher risk of Covid-19 infection.
But massage shops might be able to offer massage treatments from the waist down. Representatives from Thailand's massage shops have petitioned the government saying that they're suffering financial hardship as a result of the enforced closure of their premises.
Economy
More trouble for ailing Thai Airways as Airbus calls in its debts
Even as struggling national flag carrier Thai Airways strives to come up with blueprint for financial recovery, Airbus is calling in its debts on 30 aircraft rented by the airline. Thailand’s deputy transport minister says the company’s debts were checked on May 15, when documents showed that Airbus is trying to collect debts for rental of 30 airplanes as the due date draws near.
He says that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the airline’s rehabilitation via the bankruptcy law rather than pursuing the State Enterprise Policy Office’s plan of a 54.7 billion baht loan guaranteed by the government.
Had the government supported its rehabilitation, it would have violated the new State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act.
The government has supported the beleaguered carrier for 5 years, but failed to solve the its financial issues, so the bankruptcy procedure is now the best option, according to the deputy minister, who says after the Finance Ministry sells its majority stake, the company will no longer be a state enterprise and will be easier to handle.
The recovery plan must also be filed with the US bankruptcy court to prevent American creditors from seizing all the planes or collecting the airline’s assets.
The 53 Airbus aircraft on loaned to Thai Airways comprise six Airbus A380-800s, 12 A350-900s, 15 A330-300s and 20 A320-200s.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
The Thai Government is debating whether to allow massage shops to reopen soon, provided treatment is limited to the lower body.
Coconuts reports that the director of the Health Service Support department, Thares Karassanairawiwong, says upper body massage, including the back, shoulders and neck, will not be permitted for now as it may involve a higher risk of Covid-19 infection.
The Public Health Ministry says the Covid-19 task force will consider allowing massage shops to offer massage treatments from the waist down. Great news for those longing for a foot massage, not so good if you’ve got a stiff neck.
It’s understood the latest proposal comes following discussion with massage parlour representatives, who say their members are suffering financial hardship as a result of the enforced closure of their premises.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Education
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Thai schools are pushing for online learning to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but a recent English lesson posted online is just proof that basic English levels remain poor in the country. The video of a Thai teacher with poor pronunciation spread across the internet, with some saying she should be a student rather than a teacher.
The teacher went back and forth from Thai to English for some of the lesson, but when she spoke in English, much of it was unintelligible. The Pathom 6 class was recorded for Distance Learning TV, or DLTV, with a live class. Many students seemed to stare blankly during the lesson. Even a native English speaker can’t understand much of what she’s saying.
On the Thai Visa thread, some people say that the teacher tried her best to speak English, adding that many foreigners spend years in Thailand and cannot speak Thai. Others rebutted, saying that while she’s trying her best, she’s teaching a language to students and “should get it right”.
People on social media have gone back and forth about the teacher’s video. But some say the teacher is being bullied and came out with the hashtag #saveครูวัง.
กุว่ามันไม่ใช่เรื่องของaccentนะมันเป็นเรื่องของpronunciation กุดูมีความรู้มะ จริงๆที่จะบอกคือมันเป็นแบบนี้อ่อ มันคันหูนะ
Posted by Ploy Wongphon on Sunday, 17 May 2020
(The Thaiger thinks a lot of the criticism is unwarranted as most of her English was ‘OK’, albeit with a Thai accent)
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai VisaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
