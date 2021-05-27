Pattaya
Pattaya plans for reopening with no quarantine for vaccinated travellers
Pattaya will reopen to foreign tourists this year under a model similar to Phuket… but only if 70% of residents are vaccinated against Covid-19. Local officials are seeking more vaccine doses in an effort to reach herd immunity and bring people back to one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations.
Under the plan “Pattaya, Move On,” quarantine in Pattaya would be waived for foreign travellers who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Pattaya mayor Sontaya Kunplome says they plan to reopen to foreign tourists during the fourth quarter of the year. City officials are targeting tourists from Germany and Russia.
The mayor says only tourists who are fully vaccinated and are travelling from countries that are classified as a low risk by the Public Health Ministry will be allowed to enter Pattaya under the proposed plan. Travellers will need to stay in Chon Buri’s Sattahip and Banglamung districts, which includes Pattaya, for 14 days before travelling to other areas. During their stay, tourists will need to download a tracking application and report to health officials each week.
Children who are under 12 years old and too young to be vaccinated can enter with their families, but they must be tested for the coronavirus at least 72 hours before travelling to Thailand and they must present a Covid-free certificate.
Those travelling to Pattaya under the proposed travel model will need to stay at a hotel that is certified by the Safety and Health Administration.
The plan still needs to be presented to the Public Health Ministry and then approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government “revamps” vaccination registration after scrapping Mor Prom
After scrapping its Mor Prom app, the government is now rejigging Covid-19 vaccine allocation, amid registration issues and new infection clusters. The much-lauded (by the government) technology was launched on May 1, initially so the elderly and those with 7 underlying conditions could register.
However, the system quickly became overwhelmed with the numbers trying to register, which caused it to crash. Some users criticised it for not having any proper integration with medical records and personal data. According to a Bangkok Post report, others say the app told them they’d already received their first dose, when in fact they’d yet to receive an appointment slot.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says vaccine registration will now no longer be done through Mor Prom. Instead, the app will only be used for follow-ups and vaccine certification. It had been hoped the platform would cover everything, from registration, to follow-ups after both the first and second dose, checks on side-effects, and certification.
Vaccine registration is now being devolved to the provinces, where officials will have to come up with their own system. The central provinces of Bangkok and Nonthaburi, along with the southern island of Phuket, already have their own registration system in place. The CCSA spokesman says people will also be able to register at local hospitals and with local healthcare volunteers, who will forward the data to the Mor Prom platform.
He adds that the elderly and people with underlying diseases, who have already registered through Mor Prom, do not need to register again. However, apart from in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Phuket, there has been no clarification on how those who fall outside those categories can register.
The Bangkok Post reports that the distribution of vaccines is also being readjusted, so that areas with higher infection rates and groups of at-risk employees will receive extra doses. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says some provinces have low infection rates but a high number of residents registered for vaccination, while the opposite is the case in some provinces with a high number of cases. Registration through Mor Prom is therefore suspended, to allow the government to allocate vaccines based on the individual needs of each province.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 3,323 cases and 47 deaths
3,323 new Covid-19 cases and a record high of 47 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. There has been a total of 112,354 infections recorded since April 1, the latest wave of Covid-19.
Out of the new cases, 1,219 were in correctional facilities, adding to the thousands of inmates at around a dozen Thai prisons who have contracted the virus.
The daily Covid death count continues to be on the rise with recorded fatalities surpassing 40 over the past few days.
Covid-19 variants first found in India, the UK and South Africa have been spread in Thailand during the recent wave of infections while a person in quarantine tested positive for the variant first found in Brazil. The outbreak in Bangkok nightlife districts back in April, sending Thailand into a new wave of infections, is said to be linked to the more contagious variant first found in the UK.
More information will be reported by the CCSA during the 12:30pm daily briefing.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mor Prom Covid-19 vaccine registration Line account scrapped
Less than a month after its not-so-triumphant launch, the Mor Prom Line account for vaccine registration, like so many Covid-19 plans before it, has been scratched. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the government decided to discontinue to online registration scheme in anticipation of the platform being overwhelmed by coming sign-ups.
The plan is now to keep Mor Prom as a resource exclusively for follow-ups after the first and second vaccine doses. The Line account will still handle side effect reports and vaccine certificates, but no longer process vaccine appointment registrations.
The CCSA now believes that local government should handle vaccine registrations and appointments, calling on provincial authorities in each of Thailand’s 77 provinces to create their own online vaccine registration process in place of Mor Prom.
Bangkok, Phuket and Nontha Buri already have their own online systems in place to handle mass registration for their provinces.
The theory is that different areas have different needs and should allocate their vaccines accordingly. Some provinces have major Covid-19 outbreaks and need to prioritise frontline and at-risk workers for vaccination, while areas with less current infections can focus on injecting elderly and people with health conditions that make them vulnerable.
The CCSA is guaranteeing that any appointments made on Mor Prom by the elderly and those with any of the 7 chronic illnesses that Thailand has designated as high risk will be honoured. Those groups would not have to reapply for new vaccine appointments. But, shortly after announcing that all people can register to get vaccinated through the Line account including foreigners, the government changed its mind and cancelled all plans for national registration.
The plan until today was to amalgamate bookings from the Mor Prom account that was only launched at the start of the month with people who made vaccine appointments by walking into local clinics and hospitals and with health volunteers in their area to create a centralised database of appointments. Though the stated intention was to put vaccination appointments into the hands of provincial authorities, as of now, there is no coherent instructions for anyone seeking to register for a vaccine.
In Thailand so far, just under 1 million people have been fully vaccinated with 2 injections, and 2.16 more have received their first shot only. 8% of those are in the elderly and at-risk category still guaranteed appointments made in Mor Prom. 34% of vaccines were administered in areas with the worst outbreaks, and 57% went to medical and frontline workers continually exposed to Covid-19 patients.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
