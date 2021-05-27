Pattaya plans for reopening with no quarantine for vaccinated travellers

Pattaya will reopen to foreign tourists this year under a model similar to Phuket… but only if 70% of residents are vaccinated against Covid-19. Local officials are seeking more vaccine doses in an effort to reach herd immunity and bring people back to one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations.

Under the plan “Pattaya, Move On,” quarantine in Pattaya would be waived for foreign travellers who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Pattaya mayor Sontaya Kunplome says they plan to reopen to foreign tourists during the fourth quarter of the year. City officials are targeting tourists from Germany and Russia.

The mayor says only tourists who are fully vaccinated and are travelling from countries that are classified as a low risk by the Public Health Ministry will be allowed to enter Pattaya under the proposed plan. Travellers will need to stay in Chon Buri’s Sattahip and Banglamung districts, which includes Pattaya, for 14 days before travelling to other areas. During their stay, tourists will need to download a tracking application and report to health officials each week.

Children who are under 12 years old and too young to be vaccinated can enter with their families, but they must be tested for the coronavirus at least 72 hours before travelling to Thailand and they must present a Covid-free certificate.

Those travelling to Pattaya under the proposed travel model will need to stay at a hotel that is certified by the Safety and Health Administration.

The plan still needs to be presented to the Public Health Ministry and then approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates