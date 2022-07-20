Connect with us

New plans to help Pattaya’s homeless reintegrate in society

PHOTO: PRPATTAYA

Pattaya officials are trying new ways to improve the city’s issues with homelessness. Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rueimkitkan led a campaign launch yesterday, with help from the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center. The campaign’s goal is to help integrate homeless people back into society.

Wuttisak had two groups of city officials look for homeless people around Pattaya Beach Road and Pattaya Second Road. The officials helped them with issues over documentation as a first step to integrating them back into society. Wuttisak said that every second and fourth Thursday of the month, officials will set up a stand in front of the Mike Shopping Mall. The mall is in the South Pattaya beach area.

At the stand, officials have been helping homeless people reconnect with state agencies to receive basic needs. This includes proper IDs, shelters, jobs, and Covid-19 protection.

The campaign is urging people not to give money to homeless people, but instead to push them to get help from authorities to reintegrate into society.

Last year, Pattaya’s homeless population was reported to be on the rise after a year without foreign tourists. Even though Pattaya was named one of the top 20 most visited cities in the world back in 2019 with 10 million foreign tourists, Covid-19 restrictions forced many businesses to close. Even some women who worked in bars in the city’s red light district were setting up tents in the empty bars to sleep at night.

Now that many of Thailand’s Covid restrictions have eased, time will tell if Pattaya’s new campaign against homelessness works.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Pattaya News

 

Recent comments:
Fanta
2022-07-20 18:21
Hmmm.. need to clean the tourist streets of the unsightly homeless and what better way to do it then to offer a helping hand, identify them and integrate them back into society somewhere outside of Pattaya.
Tara Abhasakun

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

