Pattaya marathon sets record as over 14,000 runners boost city’s sports tourism

Pattaya in the limelight this weekend as over 14,000 Thai and international enthusiasts took part in the prestigious Pattaya Marathon in its 30th iteration. Introducing the popular event, which sets off from Terminal 21, was none other than the Pattaya City Mayor, Poramese Ngampiches.

The marathon, which extends over two consecutive days – from July 22 to 23, is not just a test of stamina and determination but has grown to become one of the symbolising sporting events of the region. It acts as a significant pillar, supporting Pattaya’s reputation as an international sports tourism hub. The camaraderie exemplified by Thai and foreign runners at this annual event is indeed a spectacle worth watching.

Poramese energetically stated to the Thai media, “Pattaya City has received excellent cooperation from relevant government offices and businesses for the 30th Pattaya Marathon. The Pattaya Marathon was started 31 years ago in 1992 and has continued until now and in the future will continue annually every year as a major part of sports tourism.”

He further added, “The Pattaya Marathon has become one of the signature events of Pattaya which has supported Pattaya as an international sports tourism hub and the center of international sports in Southeast Asia in the future. Pattaya people are proud to host this important annual running event.”

Reflecting on the undeniable success of the event, Poramese confirmed that this year turnout was record-breaking, with the event witnessing its largest ever participant number. The runners’ enthusiasm and spirit underpinned the event’s success, bringing life to the proceedings and a burst of energetic engagement to the city of Pattaya.

