Pattaya International Fireworks Festival to be backdrop of new film

The beloved Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up on November 25 (Friday) will be the backdrop of a new film. The big-budget film’s working title is “All Men are Brothers.”

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet met last week with the film’s producer, Peter-Luis Myocchi. The film is a Thai-Chinese joint venture, and scenes will be shot on Walking Street and around the city, Pattaya Mail reported.

The film’s producers and stars will attend a seminar tomorrow on Pattaya’s goal to be designated as a UNESCO City of Film. The seminar will be hosted by Thailand’s Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), at the Dusit Thani Hotel.

DASTA’s director-general said back in May that the agency would team up with 12 organisations to meet the 5 year goal of making Pattaya a “City of Film.” The director-general, Athikun Kongmee, said Pattaya had “cultural and tourism assets”, and could easily welcome Thai and foreign film crews.

He added that in the past, DASTA successfully pushed for cities such as Sukhothai and Phetchaburi to be included in the UNESCO network. The other 5 Thai cities in the UCCN are Phuket, a City of Gastronomy, Chiang Mai, a City of Crafts and Folk Arts, Bangkok, a Design City, Sukhothai, a City of Crafts and Folk Arts, and Phetchaburi, a City of Gastronomy.

Pattaya may be known for its scandalous stories, but officials are determined to turn the city into a film hub. Could the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival be the ideal scenic backdrop to help make this happen?

The festival will be held from November 25-26 on Pattaya Beach, and the fireworks will light up the entire city. Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches says the festival will feature more than 600 street stalls selling all kinds of items. There will be pyrotechnic teams from Belgium, Canada, Malaysia, and the Philippines all in attendance.

City officials last month predicted that over 100,000 domestic and foreign tourists would make their way to the festival.

Time will tell how the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival looks as the setting of the film in the works.