Pattaya amps up city services with an ‘electrifying’ EV overhaul

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya City is sparking a revolution in government services with a groundbreaking new project to integrate electric vehicles (EVs) into its operations.

In an exciting collaboration with seven prototype municipalities and Pathum Thani University, the city officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to kick off this forward-thinking initiative. The signing took place yesterday, August 13, in the Thappraya Room at Pattaya City Hall, heralding a bold step towards the modernisation of public services.

The ceremony was graced by key figures, including Pattaya City’s Mayor Poramese Ngampiches and Pathum Thani University President Chanakan Yongyong.

They were joined by other notable attendees such as Chatchai Timkrajang, Mayor of Sriracha Municipality, Thawatchai Sawatdichai, Mayor of Tha Mai Municipality, Lieutenant Commander Anusak Naktim, Mayor of Bangpoo Subdistrict Municipality, Thiraphon Chuncharoen, Mayor of Bang Mueang Subdistrict Municipality, Jiradech Thadakarnkit, Mayor of Laem Thong Subdistrict Municipality, and Samrudee Chansuwan, Mayor of Na Phra Lan Subdistrict Municipality.

The event was also attended by executives from Pattaya City, members of the Pattaya City Council, heads of government agencies, and executives from the seven prototype municipalities. This diverse attendance underlined the wide-reaching support and collaborative spirit behind the project.

Pathum Thani University will lead the research aspect of the project, focusing on the development of a master plan and integrated strategy for the use of EVs in local administrative organisations.

Public services

The intent is to enhance public services across the participating municipalities, which include Pattaya City, Sriracha municipality, Tha Mai municipality, Bang Mueang subdistrict municipality, Bang Pu subdistrict municipality, Laem Thong subdistrict municipality, and Na Phra Lan subdistrict municipality.

Several objectives have been laid out for this initiative:

Develop a master plan for the integrated use of EVs in public services, in line with the duties and missions of local administrative organisations.

Create a strategic plan for EV leasing models and the establishment of EV charging stations.

Determine the cost of hiring services for public services within local administrative organisations.

Integrate sustainable management practices to address and overcome challenges in public services effectively.

Chanakan Yongyong stated that the project will not only improve the efficiency of public services but also set a benchmark for sustainability in local governance.

Poramese Ngampiches added that the collaboration with Pathum Thani University and the prototype municipalities is a forward-thinking approach that will pave the way for the broader adoption of electric vehicles in government services.

The initiative represents a significant move towards sustainability and efficiency in public services, setting a precedent for other municipalities to follow. The collaboration between Pattaya City, the prototype municipalities, and Pathum Thani University is expected to yield valuable insights and practical solutions for the broader adoption of electric vehicles in government services, reported Pattaya News.