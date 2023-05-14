Pattaya buzzing as Thai national election polling stations open

Photo by Pattaya mayor's office via The Pattaya News.

Pattaya has been buzzing ever since polling stations for the Thai national election opened at 8am today, marking the beginning of the Thai General Election. The atmosphere has been lively at polling stations around Pattaya, with long queues of eager voters waiting to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates.

One notable voter seen waiting in line was Pattaya Mayor Poramese Ngampiches, The Pattaya News reported. The mayor encouraged all eligible voters to participate in the election and make their voices heard, reminding them that polling stations will be open until 5pm today. Ngampiches praised the democratic process and emphasised the importance of casting a vote in sustaining a functioning democracy.

An alcohol sales ban has also been implemented, impacting everyone, including non-voting tourists. The ban will last until 6pm today to coincide with the closing of the polls.

Results from the election might take some time to be announced nationally, as they will require review by the Thai Election Commission (EC). As citizens exercise their democratic rights and cast their votes, a sense of anticipation fills the air in Pattaya and across the country.

Yesterday, it was reported that Thailand‘s EC predicts an 85% voter turnout for the General Election. The EC reportedly maintains confidence in its ability to conduct the elections efficiently despite a few issues encountered during advance voting last week.

Meanwhile, in Phuket, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew kicked off the General Election process on the island by casting the first vote at the Phuket Auditorium in Phuket Town today. Governor Narong encouraged the public to exercise their right to vote and noted that they could resume their daily activities after casting their ballots. A total of 377 polling stations have been set up across the island. Orapin Acheevasuk, Director of the Phuket office of the EC of Thailand, hopes voter turnout will be as high as 80%, but no less than 70%.