Thai Election Commission predicts 85% turnout, confident of smooth process

The Move Forward Party's final campaign rally, photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut via Bangkok Post.

Thailand‘s Election Commission (EC) predicts an 85% voter turnout for the upcoming General Elections tomorrow (May 14) and maintains confidence in its ability to conduct the elections efficiently despite a few issues encountered during advance voting last week.

EC member Thitichet Nuchanart revealed the estimation after an impressive 91% turnout was recorded for last weekend’s advance voting process. The EC has since reviewed the ensuing complaints that emanated from the May 7 advance voting along with addressing several other issues, disclosed Thitichet. He said…

“These problems have been resolved and will not occur on May 14. The General Election is set to take place, and the EC is more prepared than it was for the 2019 polls.”

The EC had received a total of 127 complaints about alleged irregularities, 33 of which were dismissed, while investigations into the remaining 94 complaints are ongoing. Furthermore, the commission anticipates at least 2,000 more complaints after this weekend’s national polling, Thitchet said.

Thitichet emphasised that the EC would ensure a fair investigation, providing an opportunity for the accused to defend themselves and requiring the complainants to present evidence to support their accusations. He said…

“This election is highly competitive, and the EC is committed to guaranteeing a fair contest. We will penalise those who are in breach of the rules. You can trust the EC.”

He urged the public to follow regulations to ensure a smooth voting process. Taking a photo of a marked ballot and tearing a ballot paper are both prohibited. Additionally, the EC warned against wearing any signs or T-shirts with political party logos to polling stations as this is also illegal, Bangkok Post reported.

Campaigning for votes on Election Day is not permitted, and the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited from 6pm today until 6pm tomorrow. Violation of these rules can result in a prison sentence of up to six months and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

EC chairman, Ittiporn Boonpracong, oversaw the launch of election observation by foreign observers last Friday and briefed them on election laws and the EC’s preparations for the polls.