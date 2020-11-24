Pandemic has washed away Pattaya’s “soapy” massage parlours

While the Covid pandemic has hit Thailand’s businesses hard, it has also washed away its not-so-legal soapy massage parlours after tourism has dried up its clientele. Such places, known as glorified brothels, have left many masseuses out of work as boards have barricaded the once booming establishments.
Soapy Massage (àap-òp-nûat, อาบอบนวด, literally bath, steam, massage)…
These are the bigger massage parlours where girls are presented in the fishbowl and you get the full program (including sex) for a fixed price, depending on the girl starting from 1,500 and up to 5,000 Baht.
Only a few of the soapy services have survived the pandemic in Pattaya, with Honey Massage Parlour being one of them, according to The Pattaya Mail. After adjusting to the new requirements for social distancing, the business has re-opened on November 19. However, its largest shop has closed, once known as Honey 1 on Soi Honey, or Soi 11, the windows are dark and barricaded. Honey Inn is also up for sale.
25 year old masseuse Maywadee, says she used to work in such parlours where she would get a cut of the 1,500 to 2,500 baht fee. She says she used to see up to 7 clients a day, but now that number has been cut in half as Chinese and Japanese tourists, who were her largest group of customers have dwindled. Now, she is thinking about heading back to her home city of Chiang Mai, to sell handicrafts, as her Pattaya income has dried up.
Such parlours feature masseuses that are usually not native to the area, as many come from lower socio-economic areas such as Thailands northeastern provinces, otherwise known as Isaan. Many make the trip to tourist-driven cities like Pattaya, Koh Samui, Bangkok and others, in an attempt to make a higher salary than they would if they were back in Isaan.
SOURCE: The Pattaya Mail
it's a good news, being 25 and selling handycraft instead of your body will bring that girl to a better futur, covid don't have only bad affect on thai people !
Oh yes, making 3000 Baht/ month with the handicraft is so much better than making 40 000 in the soapy.
Skrinking the income is a really good effect dude.
It's no good news. She was making 3-4000 baht per day. Selling handycraft she won't make half of it pet month. No future at all.
Its called prostitute and not masseuse - make valid reporting and dont distort the realiy. These girls are just hookers.
oh come on Mark..you know prostitution is illegal in Thailand..she's doing massage
Who told you that, !!!!
Better prostitutes than sanctimonious Puritans.
What is the difference between people who drag their meatsacks every day into a job they hate, with people they hate, following instructions they hate, from a boss they hate, just to chip away at a ginormous mortgage for a plasterboard barrett home and to pay off a poxy mondeo, and basically "doing the weekend" for money 6 days a week? Some of the "hookers" actually enjoy it; some of them don't, but in a place like that, they don't have the luxury of options. Getting a student loan and bowing and scraping for years for about £300-£400/month "proper job" is a bit rubbish, and I doubt you'd put up with it for long. Life is icky, and people can be icky too and do icky things to get ahead, but there's all kinds of icky out there, and some of it is dressed up as respectable, but it ain't.
"prostitution" is not illegal per se in Thailand - it's soliciting, profiting from it as a business, etc, that is.
This is actually same as put stick to the used dustbin. Worth it?
less income but okey with food. so is it worth it to sell body. better future? what kind of better future. some people may sell his ass when 25 and have a better future now.
Every morning I say hello with respect to road environment cleaner. They work and feeding the child and family. respectable.
But Sex workers, No dedication for life and respect at all. Just easy money.
Maybe if you said "hello" to them as well and treated them with the same "respect", you'd find that they're a mix of good, bad and indifferent, honest and dishonest, lazy and hard working, just like anyone else and that they're no different to anyone else - just in a different profession.