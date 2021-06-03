Pattaya
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
The Eastern Spa and Wellness Associations says 80% of massage shops in Pattaya have closed forever, with fewer than 100 still able to operate. Speaking to the Pattaya News, the association’s president, Chairat Ratananophas, says the remaining businesses need financial support and clarity on when they can re-open.
Currently, Covid-19 restrictions in the eastern province of Chon Buri mean massage shops, spas, saunas, and all other wellness venues have been closed for nearly 2 months. Chairat says that prior to the pandemic, there were around 400 licenced massage shops and spas in Pattaya. There are now fewer than 100, but he says some of the ones considered permanently shut could still return – if the tourists do. Until then, the association considers them permanently closed.
In late 2020, many of Pattaya’s massage shops were getting some business from domestic tourists and local expats. However, this year’s resurgence of Covid-19 and the forced closures that followed, was the final nail in the coffin for many owners, who’ve had no choice but to give up and return to their home provinces.
According to Chairat, many in the business do have faith that once tourists return, this will improve significantly, particularly once vaccinated foreign tourists can enter without quarantine. However, he says that until then, businesses need urgent help to ensure they’re still around to serve visiting tourists.
He is calling on the government to provide clarity on how long the current closures might last, and a roadmap out of the restrictions. In addition, wellness businesses and their workers need financial support, which Chairat says has been insufficient to date. Finally, he wants a clear timetable for the return of foreign tourists to Pattaya, including prioritising wellness employees for vaccination against Covid-19.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Tourism
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Hotels currently operating as alternative state quarantine facilities are considering moving to a hybrid model, as bookings drop ahead of Phuket’s re-opening. ASQ hotels say reduced demand means they may adopt a model whereby they accept both quarantining guests and regular guests from the second half of the year.
Prin Pathanatham from the ASQ-ALQ Club Thailand says bookings have started to drop following confirmation that Phuket’s “sandbox” re-opening would go ahead from July 1. Average occupancy in May had already dropped around 10% from April’s rate of 45 – 50%. Prin says hardly any hotels have received advance bookings after June 15, as people eye quarantine-free entry to Phuket.
“Revenue in the second half of this year will likely plunge once the re-opening plan moves forward. ASQ operators have to monitor the situation and re-evaluate their business models.”
Hotels hope to be operating a hybrid model during the last quarter of the year, with quarantine and non-quarantine operations split between buildings or floors. The focus will be on other services such as banqueting and conferences, as opposed to relying on room bookings.
According to a Bangkok Post report, around 5 – 10% of ASQ hotels are already running a hybrid operation, but how successful it is will depend on the reaction from local tourists and guests.
The ASQ-ALQ Club is also calling on the government to vaccinate 12,000 hotel employees at 147 ASQ properties in the central provinces of Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani.
Meanwhile, Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun from the Thai Hotels Association says herd immunity in Thailand remains a very distant goal and that the policy of state quarantine and alternative state quarantine should be prolonged for at least a year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
To see our pick of the best ASQ hotels in Thailand, click HERE.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
It’s the moment you’ve all – okay, many of you – have been waiting for. The Thai government says that from Monday, foreigners living in the Kingdom who have registered for Covid-19 inoculation, will start to receive the vaccine. It’s been a long road of anxiety, confusion, and chaos to get to this point and there are probably many who won’t believe it until the moment they’re told to roll up their sleeve.
Sophon Iamsirithaworn from the Disease Control Department says the vaccination of pre-registered foreign diplomats will begin on Monday, the same day the government’s much-anticipated national rollout begins.
“Currently, we have started vaccinating diplomats and their families, and international organisations, such as UN staff, in which they have registered in advance to get a vaccine from designated hospitals.”
The Bangkok Post reports that all diplomatic staff, consular representatives, and the employees of international organisations in Thailand must register on this website between June 1 and 6. Eligible foreigners must register 1 day before their vaccination date, with inoculation taking place at Bangkok’s MedPark and Vimut hospitals.
Sophon says that other foreigners can be vaccinated the same day as Thai citizens, with priority being given to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. He says everyone must register at the website above, adding that people who booked appointments using the Mor Prom app will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Bangkok is expected to receive more vaccine doses than elsewhere in the country due to its population and the fact that it is dealing with ongoing clusters of infection.
“There will be almost 1 million doses of AstraZeneca and Sinovac altogether assigned to Bangkok. In the first 2 weeks, around 500,000 doses should be administered.”
Meanwhile, on the southern island of Phuket, currently gearing up for its much-hyped July 1 re-opening, foreigners with work permits are being vaccinated today and tomorrow. A surplus of Sinovac doses is being used to inoculate qualifying, pre-registered expats.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 3,886 new cases and 39 deaths
3,886 new Covid-19 cases and 39 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded 140,485 Covid-19 infections with more than 40,000 of those infections in Bangkok.
Out of the new cases, 1,230 were detected in correctional facilities. Over the past month, thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons have tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials have been rolling out active testing at prisons to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.
Disease control measures remain strict in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections in the latest wave. Closure orders on many non-essential businesses and venues will remain in effect until at least June 14.
More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
